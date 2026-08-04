Region17Gh launched in US to turn Ghana’s global talent into a development powerhouse

The Executive Director of Region 17Gh, Mrs. Maabena Ohene-Kena Webb (R), presenting a citation of honour to the Patron of the organization, Ambassador Victor Emmanuel Smith (L), during the official launch of Region 17Gh in Washington, D.C., USA.

A new initiative aimed at transforming the contribution of Ghanaians abroad from remittances to long-term national development has been launched in Washington, D.C., with a call for the country’s global talent to unite behind Ghana’s economic transformation.

Region17Gh, a nonprofit organisation registered in the United States with a 501(c)(3) federal tax-exempt status, was officially unveiled on Thursday, July 30.

It was under the theme “Harnessing the Power of the Diaspora to Transform Ghana’s Future.” The initiative seeks to mobilise the intellectual, professional, entrepreneurial, financial and cultural resources of Ghanaians living abroad to support sustainable national development.

Launched under the auspices of the Embassy of Ghana in the United States, the organisation aims to create a structured platform that connects the expertise, innovation, investments and global networks of the Ghanaian diaspora with Ghana’s development agenda.

Delivering the keynote address, Ghana’s Ambassador to the United States, Victor Emmanuel Smith, said every successful nation depends not only on its natural resources but also on its ability to harness the talents of its people wherever they are.

“Every successful national transformation has been powered by partnership: government, private enterprise, civil society, academia and the diaspora.”

The Ambassador said Ghana’s greatest export has never been its natural resources but its people, describing Region17Gh as an opportunity to unite Ghanaians abroad behind a shared national vision.

“Region17Gh is an invitation to dream together, build together, invest together and rise together.”

He noted that the organisation aligns closely with his vision of strengthening engagement between Ghana and its citizens abroad through practical partnerships that advance the country’s development agenda.

In recognition of his support, Ambassador Smith was named the Lifetime Patron of the organisation.

Executive Director of Region17Gh, Mrs Maabena Ohene-Kena Webb, said the initiative was established to move beyond dialogue and create measurable impact through collaboration between Ghanaians across the world.

“Region17Gh is a platform built on trust, transparency, collaboration and measurable impact. It is a commitment to move beyond conversations to action and meaningful engagement.”

Mrs Webb explained that the initiative draws inspiration from President John Dramani Mahama’s description of the Ghanaian diaspora as Ghana’s “17th Region” during a Diaspora Summit in Accra.

She urged Ghanaians living abroad to connect their expertise, resources, professional networks and investments to support Ghana’s socio-economic transformation through innovation, skills transfer and strategic partnerships.

The launch attracted members of the Ghanaian diaspora, business leaders, entrepreneurs, professionals, diplomats, policymakers and development partners. Among those present were Presidential Advisor on the Economy Seth Terkper, Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture John Dumelo and African American Senator Michael B. Mitchell.

Organisers say Region17Gh will serve as a long-term platform for deepening diaspora engagement, promoting investment, facilitating knowledge exchange and building sustainable partnerships that contribute meaningfully to Ghana’s economic and social development.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.