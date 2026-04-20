Republic of Congo’s prime minister Makosso resigns

Makosso was appointed in 2021. / AA

The Republic of Congo’s Prime Minister Anatole Collinet Makosso presented his resignation and that of his Cabinet to the president, paving the way for the formation of a new government, the president’s office said in a statement Sunday.

The move came days after the swearing in of President Denis Sassou Nguesso for a fifth term in office following his reelection in the March 15 polls of the central African nation, also known as Congo-Brazzaville.

Pending the formation of a new government team, the outgoing ministers will ensure the management of current affairs, the government statement said.

Makosso, who was appointed in 2021, “expressed all his gratitude to the Head of State for the trust he has enjoyed during the exercise of his functions and indicated that he remains at the disposal of the President of the Republic.”

Conflict resolution

During his swearing-in ceremony last week, Nguesso promised to “contribute to resolution of conflicts that undermine the African continent.”

Nguesso was re-elected in a landslide with nearly 95% of votes. Six other candidates challenged the 82-year-old for the top job in the Central African country that boasts one of the largest oil reserves in sub-Saharan Africa.

Sassou Nguesso is the third-longest-serving African president, only behind Cameroon ’s Paul Biya and Equatorial Guinea ’s Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo.

A constitutional referendum in 2015 removed presidential age and term limits, allowing Nguesso to run again.

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