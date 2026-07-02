Residents in Damang benefit from new sustainable water supply system

Residents of Damang in the Western Region are celebrating a major milestone following the completion and handover of a modern water supply system that promises reliable access to safe, clean water for thousands of people.

The project, funded through a partnership between the Gold Fields Ghana Foundation and World Vision Ghana, has transformed what was once a long-standing community challenge into a lasting solution. Homes, schools, healthcare facilities, and public spaces now have improved access to clean water, while local structures have been established to ensure the system remains sustainable for years to come.

The official handover ceremony brought together traditional leaders, community members, local government officials, and representatives of both organisations.

For the Gold Fields Ghana Foundation, the project reflects its commitment to ensuring that communities around its mining operations benefit from meaningful and sustainable development.

World Vision Ghana, the project’s implementing partner, played a key role in designing and delivering the initiative with a strong focus on improving the well-being of children and families. Access to clean water is expected to reduce waterborne diseases, improve healthcare services, and allow more children especially girls to spend less time fetching water and more time in school.

The Damang Water Supply System includes newly drilled and rehabilitated boreholes, a 100-cubic-metre reservoir, a solar-powered pumping system, an extensive distribution network, strategically located standpipes, household connections, and dedicated water supply to schools and health facilities.

A key feature of the project is its emphasis on long-term sustainability. Water and sanitation committees have been established, local technicians trained, revenue collection systems introduced, and water quality monitoring mechanisms put in place to enable the community to manage and maintain the system independently.

Community leaders expressed appreciation to both the Gold Fields Ghana Foundation and World Vision Ghana for delivering a solution that will improve health, dignity and livelihoods for generations. They also pledged to protect and maintain the infrastructure to ensure it continues serving future generations.

With the formal handover complete, the people of Damang now assume responsibility for managing the water system through locally established governance structures, while both partners have pledged continued support when needed.

The Damang Water Supply System stands as a strong example of what can be achieved when development partners, communities, and the private sector work together toward a common goal.

More than just a water project, it provides a foundation for better health, quality education, economic opportunity, and a brighter future for the entire community.

As communities across Ghana continue to face challenges with access to safe drinking water, the Damang project offers a practical model of how strategic partnerships can deliver lasting and meaningful change.

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