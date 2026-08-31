Roland Europe Group appoints Opoku Sanaa as Head of Sales, Middle East & Africa

Roland Europe Group (REG), the European headquarters of the global Roland Corporation, has appointed Ghanaian business executive and award-winning musician Opoku Sanaa as Head of Sales, Middle East & Africa, effective September 2026.

The appointment was shared by Sanaa in a LinkedIn post marking the beginning of his new chapter with the company, where he wrote simply:

“I’m finally home."

In his new role, Sanaa will lead Roland’s commercial strategy and sales operations across the Middle East and Africa, working closely with distributors, retail partners, educational institutions, houses of worship and key industry stakeholders to strengthen the company’s market presence and accelerate sustainable growth across the region.

Sanaa brings nearly two decades of international experience spanning sales leadership, business development, strategic planning, business intelligence and market expansion across Africa and the Middle East.

Before joining Roland Europe Group, he held senior commercial and leadership roles with globally recognised organisations including Yamaha Corporation, Isuzu Motors and Daimler Truck, where he led regional growth initiatives, pricing strategy, market development and commercial performance across multiple international markets.

He holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Leicester, UK, and a Bachelor’s degree in Marketing from the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), Ghana.

Beyond the corporate world, Sanaa is also an accomplished author, creative entrepreneur and professional bass guitarist. He is the author of Passion, Persistence & Progress – Make the Dream Work, a book that explores leadership, resilience and purpose through lessons drawn from both business and the creative industries.

An award-winning musician, Sanaa is widely recognised within Ghana’s music industry and was named Instrumentalist of the Year at the 26th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA).

His appointment to Roland Europe Group represents the convergence of two lifelong passions - business leadership and music - as he takes on responsibility for one of the company’s fastest-growing international regions.

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