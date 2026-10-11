Ronaldo provisionally suspended by Portuguese FA

Cristiano Ronaldo has been provisionally suspended by the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) after leaving his country's international camp last month.

The 41-year-old captain walked out of Portugal's Nations League squad in September after being an unused substitute against Norway and then finding out he would not start against Denmark.

In a lengthy statement, the Al-Nassr forward later explained he left because Portugal coach Jorge Jesus twice "broke his word", accusing him of an "absolute breach of trust".

In a statement, the FPF said a "provisional suspension" was issued on 9 October and they had marked the case as "urgent".

The FPF's rules state any player who fails to appear or walks out on international duties faces a ban of one to six months, as well as a fine.

Pedro Proenc, president of the FPF, told Portuguese outlet Record:, external "This is a time for calm and composure. We are all sitting down together at the table.

"There is a strong desire to have our captain back with us. There will be a normal disciplinary process."

Ronaldo accepted accountability and apologised to his team-mates and fans for his actions, before adding he deserved to be punished.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner also confirmed he would not be retiring from international football as he continues to chase down 1000 career goals.

Ronaldo has scored 146 goals in 234 Portugal appearances - both men's world records - helping them win Euro 2016 and the Nations League twice.

He considered retiring from international football after the World Cup in the summer but opted to continue.

Ronaldo returned to action last week, scoring his 980th career goal in a 3-0 win for Al-Nassr over Diriyah Club.

The Ronaldo saga has been rumbling on for some time, with many fans critical of former Portugal boss Roberto Martinez's insistence on starting Ronaldo at this summer's World Cup.

Things came to a head on 4 October when Ronaldo was an unused substitute in the Nations League win over Norway. The player subsequently left camp after finding out he would also not start against Denmark in November.

Ronaldo then published a near 2,000-word statement on Instagram slamming Jesus.

He apologised to fans and team-mates while dismissing any suggestion that he had played his last match for Portugal.

"We will have one or more farewell matches, there will be time for that," the statement said.

Manager Jesus had said the door remains open for Ronaldo to return if he chooses to, but has not commented on his latest statement.

Portuguese football journalist Jose Manuel Delgado told BBC Radio 5 Live: "I don't think there is a way back. In the statement, Ronaldo says he will return to the national team but at the same time he calls Jesus a liar three times.

"In the polls in Portugal, only 15% of the Portuguese were on Ronaldo's side and people think we owe him a lot but his time is already done and he must understand it.

"The problem is that Ronaldo does not understand it, he wants to keep playing as if he was 24, not 41.

"Things will never be the same again. No matter what happens, no matter if he plays again or if you have a game to say goodbye to Ronaldo things will never be the same.

"What Ronaldo did for Portuguese football is unique and incredible and we must thank him for all the service he gave to Portugal. But at 41, he has no place in the best XI of Portugal."

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