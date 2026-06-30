Rosenior nears management return at Paris FC

Former Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior is nearing a move to Paris FC, having been offered a two-year contract with the option of a further season.

The 41-year-old is expected to make a swift return to management after lasting less than four months at Stamford Bridge, having been appointed as Enzo Maresca's successor in January and sacked in April.

Paris FC, owned by the Arnault family with a minority stake held by energy drinks company Red Bull, have opted to delay pre-season by a week as they finalise the appointment of a successor to Antoine Kombouare, who led the club to an 11th-place finish in Ligue 1 last season.

Rosenior previously enjoyed success in French football in an 18-month spell with Strasbourg - Chelsea's sister club under BlueCo ownership - while also developing his French language skills.

He previously began his senior coaching career at Derby County and Hull City.

Chelsea, meanwhile, replaced Rosenior with former Real Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso, who is set to begin work on Wednesday, 1 July.

Alonso is the sixth permanent manager at Stamford Bridge in four years under BlueCo ownership.

They finished 10th in the Premier League last season with now-Manchester City manager Maresca having walked out of the club on New Year's Day.

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