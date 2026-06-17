Environmental advocates are praising the leadership of GoldBod Chief Executive Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, following the launch of an ambitious forest restoration initiative aimed at reclaiming portions of the degraded Tano Nimiri Forest Reserve in the Ahafo Region.

Among the groups welcoming the intervention is the Save The Forest Alliance, which has described the project as one of the most significant environmental restoration efforts undertaken in recent years and a clear demonstration of leadership committed to balancing economic development with environmental sustainability.

The initiative follows a landmark partnership between the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), the Ghana Armed Forces, and the Forestry Commission to reclaim approximately 50 hectares of land damaged by illegal mining activities. Backed by a reported GH¢36 million investment, the project will focus on land rehabilitation, restoration of degraded ecosystems, and the replanting of indigenous tree species.

For years, illegal mining has left deep scars across sections of the Tano Nimiri Forest Reserve, destroying vegetation, polluting water bodies, and threatening biodiversity. The destruction has become emblematic of the environmental challenges confronting Ghana’s natural resource sector.

However, environmental observers believe the new intervention signals a turning point.

The Save The Forest Alliance noted that the project demonstrates a growing recognition that environmental restoration must form an integral part of Ghana’s natural resource management strategy.

The group particularly commended Mr Gyamfi for championing an approach that seeks to ensure that the country’s mineral wealth contributes not only to economic growth but also to environmental recovery.

According to the Alliance, the GoldBod CEO has shown remarkable foresight by placing ecological restoration at the centre of the institution’s broader development agenda.

“At a time when concerns about environmental degradation continue to dominate national discussions, initiatives such as the Tano Nimiri reclamation project offer tangible evidence that meaningful solutions are possible when leadership is backed by vision and decisive action,” a representative of the Alliance observed.

Industry watchers have also noted that the project reflects a broader shift in thinking within Ghana’s extractive sector, where increasing attention is being paid to environmental responsibility, climate resilience, and sustainable development.

The restoration effort is expected to deliver significant ecological and social benefits, including the rehabilitation of damaged landscapes, improved water quality, enhanced biodiversity, and renewed opportunities for sustainable community livelihoods.

Environmental stakeholders believe the project could become a model for similar reclamation efforts across the country, particularly in areas heavily impacted by illegal mining.

For many observers, Mr Gyamfi’s stewardship of the initiative has positioned him as one of the leading public figures championing practical environmental solutions in Ghana today. His willingness to commit substantial institutional resources towards restoring degraded forest lands has earned praise from conservation groups and community leaders alike.

As reclamation works begin and new life gradually returns to the Tano Nimiri Forest Reserve, environmental advocates say the project offers something that has often been in short supply in conversations about environmental degradation: hope.

And for the Save The Forest Alliance, that hope is being driven by leadership willing to match words with action.

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