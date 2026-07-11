Members of Somalia's al- Shabab militant group patrol on foot on the outskirts of Mogadishu Monday, March, 5, 2012. Analysts say that the fight against Somalia's al-Qaida linked insurgency may be moving into the north of the country, an area previously considered safer than the war-ravaged south. The move could mean that the al-Shabab militia is seeking to regroup in the semiautonomous region of Puntland after coming under heavy pressure from three foreign armies in southern Somalia. (AP Photo)

Media and military sources reported that Saudi Arabia has appeared to disregard the growing tensions in Somalia's Galmudug State, stemming from the outgoing President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud's government's efforts to consolidate control over the region, by dispatching a Saudi military delegation to two Somali military training camps in the Guri Jabal area of Galguduud region in Galmudug, where Riyadh is financing the training programme.

Galmudug is facing an escalating political crisis that is increasingly affecting security conditions across its cities. Activist Dalia Abdelhadi questioned the legitimacy of the current political process, asking: "How can we speak of transparent elections when constitutional legitimacy has already expired? Imposing candidates loyal to the presidential palace in Galmudug, Hirshabelle, and Southwest State confirms the administration's desire for absolute control."

Against the backdrop of these developments and mounting internal political disputes, Saudi Arabia's involvement has been viewed by some as support for the outgoing president's administration.

Somali reports indicate that the programme involves 5,107 soldiers, including 2,000 recruits from Somalia's Northeastern State, with training scheduled to continue for nine months.

The reports further claim that foreign mercenaries secretly recruited by Saudi Arabia from Romania, Ukraine, South Africa, and Colombia are conducting the training.

It is also alleged that a significant number of the personnel being trained in Galmudug are later transferred to Sudan to participate in combat alongside extremist militias such as the Al-Baraa ibn Malik Battalion.

These Saudi moves are seen by critics as having a direct impact on Somalia's sovereignty and the independence of its national decision-making. Vanguard platform states that: "Over the past decade, the Horn of Africa has emerged as one of the principal arenas of interaction between regional and international powers. Competition has expanded beyond investment, ports, and trade to include military cooperation, defence agreements, and enhanced security presence, making the future of the Somali state increasingly tied to broader regional dynamics."

The platform adds that: "The growing military cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Somalia's Federal Government introduces a new dimension to the regional landscape, with media and diplomatic reports indicating that a Saudi military delegation visited Somalia at the end of last June to inaugurate training facilities for government forces in the Guri El area of Galmudug as part of a Saudi-funded programme to train Somali soldiers."

According to the platform, Saudi Arabia maintains that "its cooperation is intended to support state institutions and strengthen the capabilities of the Somali National Army." However, analysts argue that "long-term security partnerships often generate debate over their lasting implications for national sovereignty, institutional development, and regional influence."

Vanguard further notes that: "Experiences across parts of Africa and the Arab world have shown that countries with developing institutions frequently face the challenge of balancing external assistance with the need to preserve the independence of national decision-making."

The platform concludes that: "Somalia continues to face complex security and political challenges in its efforts to strengthen public institutions, improve governance, and address security threats. For Somalia, the principal challenge is ensuring that external support complements—rather than replaces—the development of strong, self-sufficient national institutions.Many analysts agree that partnerships based on mutual respect, national ownership, and institutional capacity-building provide the strongest foundation for lasting peace, stability, and sustainable development in one of Africa's most strategically important regions."

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.