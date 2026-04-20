International | Music

Singer appeals after car with medical equipment is stolen

Source: BBC  
  20 April 2026 3:06am
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Former Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson has appealed for help after her car, containing hospital equipment used to treat her twin daughters, was stolen.

The 34-year-old said the black Land Rover was taken from her driveway in Brentwood, Essex, at about 03:00 BST on Sunday.

Her twins, Ocean Jade and Story Monroe Nelson, have been diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), which causes progressive muscle wastage.

Nelson made her appeal on Instagram, offering a £10,000 reward for anyone with information that will lead to the car being found.

She said: "My car got stolen from my driveway in the early hours of this morning. If anyone sees a black Defender reg plate JJ73SSY.

"Please, if any of you have seen or know of any information, can you DM me or contact the police.

"I have so much of my girls' hospital equipment in that car that's really needed."

The four members of Little Mix stand side by side wearing fashionable black and red fashion outfits in front of a pink backdrop
Nelson, on the far right, has spoken candidly about her twins' condition

It came after the singer announced in April she was "proud" to see screenings for SMA rolled out earlier than planned in the UK, from October 2026.

Following her twins' diagnoses, Nelson began campaigning for screenings at birth and launched a petition for it to be added to the newborn blood spot screening test.

She previously burst into tears after the petition amassed more than 100,000 signatures.

Nelson rose to fame on the X Factor in 2011, forming part of the girl group, Little Mix.

Essex Police said it was unable to comment on the suspected theft.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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