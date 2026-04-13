Sports Ministry reviewing entries as Ghana seeks official 2026 World Cup anthem

The Ministry of Sports says it is currently reviewing multiple submissions as Ghana works toward selecting an official anthem for the upcoming World Cup, with confidence that the country can produce a global hit comparable to Waka Waka (This Time for Africa) by Shakira.

Speaking in an interview with JoyNews, the Sports Minister, Kofi Adams, revealed that several song submissions have already been received and are currently under review, with a final decision expected to involve public input.

“There are a lot of songs that have come in, and we are analysing them to ensure that we make a decision together with Ghanaians. So all of you should help us make that decision,” he said.

The conversation around a potential World Cup anthem has drawn comparisons to Waka Waka, the iconic 2010 FIFA World Cup song that became a global sensation. Asked whether Ghana has the capacity to produce a song of similar worldwide appeal, the Minister was emphatic in his response.

“We have more than that. We have more than that,” he stated confidently.

According to him, Ghana’s music industry is rich with talent, and the key to unlocking a globally successful World Cup anthem lies in the level of investment and support given to artistes.

“For artistes, we have them. What we need is the right investment. When we invest properly, we will get the product we want,” he explained.

He added that Ghana is not short of exceptional vocal talent capable of captivating global audiences.

“We have people with great voices who, when they sing, will leave you in awe. So I think we do not lack talent or vocal ability,” he noted.

Despite the ongoing selection process, the Minister declined to mention any specific songs currently under consideration, stressing the need for fairness and neutrality.

“I don’t want to mention any because it will look like I am endorsing them,” he said.

The remarks suggest that while Ghana has not yet chosen its official World Cup anthem, there is strong belief within government that the country’s creative industry has what it takes to produce a song capable of resonating far beyond its borders.

As anticipation builds, all eyes will be on both the Sports Ministry and the creative arts space to deliver a unifying track that could define Ghana’s World Cup experience on the global stage.

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