Srem-Sai urges Ghana to learn from other jurisdictions in OSP–AG dispute

Deputy Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Dr Justice Edem Srem-Sai

Deputy Attorney-General Justice Srem-Sai has called for a broader, comparative approach to resolving the ongoing legal dispute between the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) and the Attorney-General’s Department over prosecutorial authority.

The matter follows a High Court ruling on April 15, 2026, which directed the Attorney-General to assume control of all ongoing prosecutions initiated by the OSP, pending formal authorisation.

The decision arose from a judicial review application challenging whether the anti-corruption body has the legal mandate to prosecute cases independently.

The OSP has rejected the ruling, arguing that the court exceeded its jurisdiction and insisting that its enabling law grants it prosecutorial powers.

The office has since moved to challenge the decision through the appropriate legal channels.

The case was brought by Peter Archibold Hyde, one of four individuals under investigation by the OSP, alongside Alhaji Seidu, James Keck Osei and Customs officer John Abban.

They are accused of conspiring to unlawfully take control of containers using forged documents, including a falsified letter allegedly issued from the Office of the then Vice President.

Speaking in an interview on Channel One TV on Monday, April 20, Justice Srem-Sai noted that similar tensions between prosecutorial bodies exist in other common law countries, and Ghana should draw lessons from how such issues have been addressed elsewhere.

“It is not just in Ghana that we have this issue. It’s in almost all the Anglo countries, common law jurisdictions; they all have this issue. I think that solving this issue will require us to look elsewhere to see how it is done. But we’re behaving as if we’re the first people facing this kind of challenge,” he said.

He stressed that the situation is not unique to Ghana and cautioned against treating it as an isolated problem, suggesting that a comparative legal perspective could help bring clarity and resolution to the impasse.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.