Stanbic Bank rewards FIFA World Cup winners and launches new Visa local card usage initiative

Stanbic Bank Ghana representatives with Visa Partners and Clients at the awards ceremony

Stanbic Bank Ghana, in partnership with Visa, has rewarded customers who won its FIFA World Cup Experience Campaign.

It also launched a new Local Card Usage Initiative to accelerate digital payments, support merchants, and reward customers for spending locally.

The event, held under Stanbic Bank's 2026 Bank the Moment campaign, celebrated customers whose consistent use of their Stanbic Visa debit and credit cards earned them unforgettable experiences, including the opportunity to attend the FIFA World Cup in person.

Speaking at the event, Chidinma Braye-Yankee, Head of Brand and Marketing at Stanbic Bank Ghana, said the campaign demonstrates the power of partnerships and the Bank's commitment to creating meaningful value for customers.

"Since April this year, Stanbic Bank has been on an exciting journey through our 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign, themed Bank the Moment.

"This campaign goes beyond sport. It is a deliberate effort to connect more deeply with our clients, energise our people, and reinforce the role we play in driving progress across Ghana," she said.

According to her, the campaign is anchored in Stanbic Bank's purpose of driving Ghana's growth and focuses on three key pillars: supporting national pride through the Black Stars, empowering employees, and celebrating customers through rewarding experiences delivered in partnership with Visa.

"Our World Cup Experience Campaign demonstrates the real power of partnership. Together with Visa, we are rewarding customers for using their Stanbic debit and credit cards both locally and internationally.

"These everyday transactions are being transformed into extraordinary experiences.

"Today, we celebrate clients who have gone above and beyond. Through their international card usage, they have earned the opportunity to witness the FIFA World Cup live," she added.

The winners received all-expenses-paid World Cup experiences, underscoring Stanbic Bank's commitment to rewarding customer loyalty and showcasing the lifestyle benefits of using Stanbic Visa cards.

Addressing guests at the event, Kwame Offei, Head of Product, Personal and Private Banking at Stanbic Bank Ghana, encouraged customers to take advantage of the opportunities offered by Stanbic Visa credit cards.

"So, for the first part of this campaign, we sought to demonstrate what happens when customers embrace the full power of a Stanbic Visa credit card. In essence, the Visa credit card is for us a lifestyle card, and today's winners have proof of the extraordinary experiences it unlocks.

"To our customers who do not yet have a Stanbic Visa credit card, this is a call for you to come and subscribe to our credit cards to unlock not just value, but also lifestyle experiences such as these."

He thanked Visa and the Bank's internal teams for helping deliver the campaign and congratulated the winners for their achievement.

The event also marked the official launch of Stanbic Bank's Local Card Usage Initiative, a program developed in partnership with Visa to encourage domestic spending, support local merchants and accelerate the adoption of digital payments across Ghana.

The initiative allows customers who use their existing Stanbic Visa debit or credit cards at participating merchants to earn cashback rewards when they meet qualifying spending thresholds, while also enjoying discounts at selected outlets.

Participating merchants will benefit from zero fees on Stanbic point-of-sale (POS) transactions, reducing the cost of accepting digital payments and encouraging greater card acceptance.

Launching the initiative, Chidinma Braye-Yankee noted that the programme extends the impact of the Bank the Moment campaign into Ghana's local economy.

"Every time a customer chooses to spend locally with their Stanbic card, they are supporting Ghanaian businesses and helping to build a stronger, more digital economy. With this initiative, we are rewarding that choice because Ghana is our home, and we drive her growth," she said.

The first participating merchants are Hisense, Shoprite and Decathlon, with more brands expected to join the initiative over the coming months.

Speaking on behalf of Visa, Fabrice Konan, Country Head, Visa Ghana, expressed appreciation to Stanbic Bank for the longstanding partnership and commended the Bank for introducing a programme that creates value for both customers and merchants while advancing Ghana's transition to a more cashless economy.

The Local Card Usage Initiative forms part of Stanbic Bank's broader investment in Ghana's payments ecosystem and reflects its commitment to rewarding customers, supporting businesses and promoting inclusive economic growth.

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