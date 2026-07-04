Susan Adu-Amankwah urges African governments to evacuate citizens over South Africa xenophobic attacks

Audio By Carbonatix
The Executive Secretary of the National Interest Movement, Susan Adu-Amankwah, has called on African governments to consider evacuating their nationals from South Africa in response to ongoing xenophobic attacks.
She said she would prefer that other African countries emulate Ghana’s decision to evacuate its citizens, describing it as a more decisive response to the situation.
According to her, Ghana’s evacuation exercise has, in her view, drawn greater attention to the crisis in South Africa and heightened concern among South Africans.
“I think Ghana has shown immense leadership by taking its people out, and that has upset some South Africans greatly, because it has shown them up. I wish that other countries could do likewise,” she said.
“They should go and pick their people. Other governments should go and take their people out,” she added.
READ ALSO: Xenophobia: South Africa must use civilised means to remove illegal migrants – Inusa Fuseini
Ms Adu-Amankwah argued that African governments should adopt proactive measures to protect their citizens abroad, rather than relying solely on travel advisories, diplomatic correspondence, and periodic security updates.
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