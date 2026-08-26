Tanzania’s vice-president announces resignation in unprecedented move

Tanzania's Vice-President Emmanuel Nchimbi has announced he is resigning weeks after it was reported that he had fallen out with President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

The 54-year-old shared his brief resignation letter on his Instagram account, saying he wanted to respect the president's wishes. Sources in his office and the presidency confirmed the move.

Nchimbi said he would retire from public life at the end of next week, less than 10 months after being sworn in, making him the first vice president to step down in the history of the East African nation.

He was Samia's running mate in last October's disputed presidential election, which saw hundreds killed in post-poll unrest.

The pair were sworn in last November after winning 98% of the vote.

Violent protests in the wake of voting led to the deaths of at least 500 people, according to an official enquiry.

Opposition parties and human rights groups accused the security forces of unleashing a brutal crackdown on anti-government protesters.

"I have become convinced, without doubt, that the president wants changes, and I have therefore decided to fulfil my promise," Nchimbi wrote in his resignation letter, referring to the pledge he had made to Samia that he would go if she wanted another deputy.

He thanked the president and the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) party for the trust they had placed in him, and to Tanzanians for their support during his time in public service.

Nchimbi said he was leaving office in accordance with the country's constitution and would continue to be a "good citizen of Tanzania".

The vice-president has made some controversial remarks in recent weeks, which may point to the possible fallout with President Samia.

Last month, he urged Tanzanians to "fight for a new constitution", arguing that there was an opportunity to secure one before 2030.

He also linked a new constitution to ways of addressing injustice, strengthening human rights, good governance and democracy.

Nchimbi previously served as secretary-general of CCM. He also held several senior positions in government, including both minister of information and home affairs, before becoming Tanzania's ambassador to Brazil and later Egypt.

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