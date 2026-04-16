Temporary suspension of momo accounts to enhance security – MobileMoney Ltd explains

Audio By Carbonatix
MobileMoney Fintech LTD has announced that it is conducting routine checks on its MoMo Agent platform, leading to a temporary suspension of the SIM of some mobile money customers.
This, the company explained is part of ongoing efforts to maintain platform security and meet regulatory requirements.
“As part of these verifications, certain agent accounts have been placed under temporary restrictions. Agents identified with minor infractions will receive a warning; agents with moderate breaches will have their accounts suspended; and agents involved in serious breaches will have their accounts permanently terminated,” it statement from the company said.
MobileMoney Fintech LTD disclosed that it has engaged affected agents and, where appropriate, lifted restrictions on accounts while investigations continue.
“These measures are intended to protect customers, safeguard the MoMo Agents platform, and maintain trust across the agent network”, it said.
The company encouraged all agents to operate strictly within approved guidelines and applicable regulatory requirements.
“MobileMoney Fintech LTD will continue to engage agents and relevant stakeholders to promote a strong, reliable, and sustainable MoMo ecosystem”.
The MobileMoney Fintech LTD assured that it remains committed to building Ghana’s digital future through collaboration and to unlock growth opportunities for all.
“The company’s mission is to deliver seamless digital and financial solutions that empower individuals, businesses, and communities to thrive”.
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