The COCOBOD files: A Compendium

COCOBOD is too important to be discussed through slogans alone.

The COCOBOD Files was launched as a civic intelligence project to examine a simple question: What happened to COCOBOD between 2017 and 2026? Through debt records, procurement questions, RTI actions, production trends, and public statements, the series tested narratives against evidence.

What follows is a chronological record of that work.

1. MIRACLE NARRATIVES, MANUFACTURED PANIC & ACCOUNTABILITY

An examination of competing narratives surrounding COCOBOD’s financial condition, governance challenges, and accountability questions. The piece argues that evidence, not political theatre, should drive public debate.

2. THE 70 PERCENT DEBATE AND THE ARITHMETIC OF COCOA PRICING

When cocoa prices surged, 70 per cent meant GHS 6,000 per bag. With prices lower, the same formula yields about GH¢1,386, yet the government is paying GH¢2,587. This piece examines the arithmetic behind the debate and the competing interpretations of farmer compensation.

3. MAHAMA, WO DE YEN KA

A look at how national policy debates intersect with farmer realities. Beyond slogans and political messaging, the focus remains on timely payments, sustainable pricing, and the lived experience of cocoa producers.

4. CIVIC INTELLIGENCE AND THE COCOBOD STORY

A roadmap for the broader investigation, tracing decisions, records, and outcomes within COCOBOD from 2017 to 2025 as financial pressures intensified and governance questions deepened.

5. THE COCOBOD FILES: INTRODUCTION

The formal launch of a forensic examination of debt, procurement, contracts, governance, financial stewardship, and institutional accountability.

6. THE COCOBOD FILES PART I: HOW SYSTEMS COLLAPSE

An exploration of how institutions deteriorate over time through accumulated decisions, structural weaknesses, and unresolved pressures until the evidence becomes impossible to ignore.

7. THE DENNIS MIRACLES ABOAGYE REBUTTALS

Three separate responses examining competing interpretations of COCOBOD’s condition, inherited challenges, institutional responsibility, and the evidence presented in The COCOBOD Files.

Part 1

Part 2

Part 3

8. HOW COCOBOD DEBT REACHED THE REPUBLIC

An examination of how liabilities within the cocoa sector interacted with Ghana’s broader fiscal challenges and contributed to national economic pressures.

9. THE PAPER TRAIL

A review of approvals, procurement decisions, financing arrangements, governance structures, and oversight mechanisms during a period of rising exposure and institutional strain.

10. RTI ACTION: DEMANDING THE RECORDS

A formal Right to Information initiative seeking disclosure on cocoa roads, debt exposure, procurement questions, cocoa bonds, contracts, and related public-interest matters.

11. PBC, FARMER PAYMENTS & THE TRUST DEFICIT

PBC became a visible symbol of wider pressures in the cocoa sector. This piece examines delayed farmer payments, liquidity constraints, financing challenges, and efforts to restore confidence at the farmgate.

12. WHEN DENIAL MET THE LEDGER

As competing narratives collided with emerging evidence, the debate shifted from whether a crisis existed to how it developed and who bears responsibility for addressing it.

13. THE FUGITIVE OF FACTS AND THE GH¢26.5 BILLION ELEPHANT

An examination of the public debate surrounding COCOBOD’s finances, focusing on debt exposure, commitments, accountability, and the unresolved questions that continue to shape discussion of the sector.

THE LEDGER REMAINS OPEN

The debate continues. The reforms remain unfinished. The questions remain.

What happened, who approved it, who benefited, who failed to stop it, and how do we ensure it never happens again?

Until those questions are answered, the ledger remains open.

Credit: Kay Codjoe

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.