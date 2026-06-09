The man who snored in the sky: Air travel courtesy is becoming a lost art

Six and a half hours can feel like a lifetime when you are trapped beside a sound you cannot escape.

For the first time in my nine years of international travel, I found myself reaching for earplugs not because of engine noise or cabin pressure, but because of a fellow passenger whose thunderous snoring turned what should have been a peaceful flight into an unforgettable ordeal.

The journey had begun normally enough. We boarded at Kotoka International Airport in Accra and settled into our seats for the overnight flight to Amsterdam. Passengers exchanged greetings, adjusted their luggage, and prepared for the long journey ahead.

Then, shortly after takeoff, the unexpected happened.

A passenger seated nearby quickly drifted into a deep sleep. Within minutes, a loud and relentless snoring sound filled the cabin.

“Rakatatata! Rakatatata!”

The noise echoed through the section of the aircraft and immediately drew the attention of nearby passengers. Some exchanged amused glances. Others appeared visibly irritated.

At first, I tried to ignore it. After all, everyone deserves the opportunity to rest during a long flight. But as the hours passed, the volume and intensity of the snoring seemed to grow stronger.

The passenger's head leaned backwards against the seat, his mouth wide open as the sound reverberated throughout the cabin. Sleeping peacefully, he appeared completely unaware that his nighttime symphony had become the unwanted soundtrack of the flight.

Eventually, I reached for my earplugs.

Ironically, I usually reserve them for landing, when changes in air pressure can cause discomfort in my ears. This time, however, they became my only defence against a snoring performance that seemed capable of competing with the aircraft's engines.

As I sat there, trying to salvage some peace and quiet, I remembered a story my late grandfather used to tell.

“A snoring dog,” he would say, “does not care whether it is sleeping beside loudspeakers at a concert. Once it falls asleep, it will continue snoring without concern for anyone around it.”

His words suddenly came alive in my mind.

The experience also made me reflect on a growing issue that frequent travellers quietly endure. Long-distance flights often place hundreds of strangers together in a confined space for several hours. Courtesy, consideration, and awareness become essential for ensuring a comfortable journey for everyone.

Unfortunately, some travellers are unaware that excessive snoring can significantly affect those around them.

Medical experts have long noted that persistent and unusually loud snoring may indicate underlying health conditions such as sleep apnea, a potentially serious disorder that interrupts breathing during sleep. While occasional snoring is common, excessive snoring should not always be dismissed as harmless.

Had the passenger been a friend or relative travelling with me, I would have gently encouraged him to seek medical advice. Not because snoring is a crime, but because extreme snoring can be both disruptive to others and a warning sign of a health issue requiring attention.

Since I did not know him personally, I chose a different approach.

Before disembarking, I wrote a short note on a piece of paper.

“Sorry, your snoring was very disturbing. Please consider seeking treatment.”

I quietly placed the note in a pocket of his carry-on bag, hoping he would eventually find it and perhaps reflect on the message.

Yet the snoring episode was not the only thing that caught my attention during the journey.

There is another matter that continues to raise questions among many passengers departing from Ghana.

Moments before takeoff, cabin crew members often walk through the aircraft spraying an aerosol substance into the cabin. The practice is accompanied by a noticeable hissing sound and is common on certain international routes.

Many travellers, particularly first-time passengers, frequently wonder about the purpose of this procedure.

Is it for insect control?

Is it a public health measure?

Is it a requirement imposed by destination countries?

While aviation authorities and airlines may have established explanations for such practices, greater public awareness would help reduce confusion and concern among passengers. Some individuals may also have allergies or sensitivities and naturally wish to understand what substances are being sprayed in their environment.

Clear communication builds confidence.

Finally, air travel also reminds us of the importance of personal presentation and public courtesy.

Travelling abroad does not require expensive clothing or luxury accessories. However, cleanliness, neatness, and respectful conduct contribute positively to the image we project as individuals and as representatives of our nation.

Whether at airports, schools, workplaces, churches, mosques, markets, or public transportation hubs, courtesy remains one of the simplest yet most powerful virtues.

A polite greeting, considerate behaviour, proper hygiene, and respect for others can make shared spaces more pleasant for everyone.

The truth is that modern society often focuses heavily on rights while paying less attention to responsibilities. Yet communities function best when both coexist.

The lesson from my flight to Amsterdam extends far beyond one passenger's snoring.

It is a reminder that in a crowded world, our actions affect those around us more than we realise. The way we speak, dress, behave, and care for our health can either contribute to harmony or create discomfort for others.

Good manners cost nothing.

Consideration requires no special training.

And sometimes, the difference between a pleasant journey and a miserable one is simply remembering that we are not travelling alone.

Suggested Hook for Social Media Promotion:

"Six hours in the sky. One passenger. Endless snoring. What began as an ordinary flight from Accra to Amsterdam became a lesson about courtesy, health, and the little habits that affect everyone around us."

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.