Air Ghana increases cargo fleet with third Boeing 737 freighter, boosting West Africa trade



Air Ghana has taken delivery of a new Boeing 737-400 Freighter, a move aimed at strengthening its cargo operations and deepening its footprint across West Africa.

The aircraft, registered as 9G-KCT, brings the airline's fleet of Boeing 737-400 freighters to three, enhancing its ability to move goods along key regional trade corridors. Company officials say the addition will improve operational efficiency, increase payload capacity, and help meet rising demand for air freight services in the sub-region.

The Boeing 737-400F is part of the Classic series, originally designed as a passenger aircraft in the late 1980s before being converted for cargo use. It has since gained a reputation among operators as a reliable, cost-effective option for short- and medium-haul routes, making it well suited to regional logistics networks.

Air Ghana Cargo — a Ghanaian air freight operator with more than 30 years of experience — says its operations are built on precision, consistency, and reliability. The company connects businesses and supports trade across key regional routes, with an emphasis on ensuring shipments are handled with care, control, and operational confidence.

Founded in logistics and cargo handling, the company evolved from offering freight, warehousing, and ground handling services into a full-fledged airline. It formally became an operational cargo carrier in 2014 after securing its Air Operator Certificate (AOC), marking its transition to dedicated air freight operations.

Today, Air Ghana positions itself as an integrated logistics provider, combining air cargo services with ground handling and supply chain solutions. Its operational discipline, regional expertise, and integrated capabilities allow it to manage shipments end-to-end — from ground handling through to final delivery.

The company also highlights its institutional strengths, including global airline collaborations, certified operations, and strategic infrastructure — strengths that it says underpin its role in facilitating trade and positioning Ghana as a regional logistics hub. Air Ghana holds a Ghana Airline Operating Certificate and has designated national cargo airline status, supported by technical and regulatory expertise.

Air Ghana is a privately owned airline with no government involvement. Its growth strategy is driven by private investment, allowing it to expand its fleet and route network in response to market demand.

Industry observers say the latest fleet addition signals the airline's ambition to play a larger role in regional air cargo logistics. Reliable and efficient freight services are becoming increasingly critical to trade and supply chains across the continent — including under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

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