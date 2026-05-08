The One Vecta AI Summit 2026 to convene Africa’s AI policymakers and industry leaders

As artificial intelligence continues to reshape economies and industries around the world, Africa is increasingly positioning itself as a major player in the global AI conversation. But beyond the excitement and rapid innovation, one critical question remains: how can African countries move from AI ambition to practical implementation?

This is the challenge the One Vecta AI Summit 2026 aims to address.

Scheduled to take place on September 8 and 9, 2026, in Accra, Ghana, the summit will bring together policymakers, regulators, business leaders, investors, startup founders, researchers, and global AI experts to explore how Africa can build practical AI systems that drive growth, innovation, and productivity across the continent.

Positioned as Africa’s most practical AI summit, the event focuses on execution rather than theory.

Through hands-on workshops, live demonstrations, executive roundtables, and real-world case studies, participants will gain direct exposure to how AI is being applied across sectors, including finance, healthcare, agriculture, climate technology, education, and regulatory technology.

A major highlight of the summit is the Government and Policy Track, which is designed to strengthen collaboration between governments and industry leaders shaping Africa’s digital future.

The track will feature discussions on AI governance, digital infrastructure, data-sharing frameworks, regulatory alignment, and the practical implementation of national AI strategies across African markets.

It will also include ministerial roundtables and direct engagement sessions between policymakers and business leaders to remove barriers to AI adoption and innovation.

As more African countries develop national AI frameworks and digital transformation agendas, collaboration between the public and private sectors is becoming increasingly important.

Experts believe Africa’s ability to compete in the global AI economy will depend not only on technology adoption but also on coordinated policies, investment in talent, and stronger continental partnerships.

The summit will also feature the Innovation Track, powered by MEST Africa, which connects high-potential startups with investors, corporates, and strategic partners.

The track is expected to spotlight emerging AI-driven startups solving real African challenges with scalable technology solutions.

The One Vecta AI Summit 2026 is expected to attract delegates from across Africa and beyond, including corporate executives, government representatives, development organisations, academics, and members of the startup ecosystem.

Early bird tickets are currently available. For more information, visit: https://onevectasummit.com/

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.