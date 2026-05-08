Crime | Regional

Police arrest suspect linked to armed attack on VIP bus on Walewale–Nasia highway

Source: Deborah Quarcoo  
  8 May 2026 12:42pm
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The Ghana Police Service has arrested a 38-year-old man in connection with an armed attack on a VIP passenger bus at the Nasia Bridge on the Bolgatanga–Tamale highway.

Speaking at a press briefing, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Grace Ansah Akrofi said the suspect, identified as Jamal Bature Mumuni, was arrested on May 6, 2026, following investigations into the incident, which occurred on May 2, 2026.

According to the police, the suspect and his gang are believed to be linked to a series of attacks in the Upper East and North East regions.

Mr Mumuni is currently in police custody assisting with investigations, while efforts have been intensified to arrest other members of the gang.

Background

One person was reported dead following the violent attack on Saturday, May 2, 2026.

The incident involved a passenger bus with registration number AS 4941-25, which was travelling from Zebilla in the Upper East Region to Tamale in the Northern Region. The vehicle came under attack at Nasia near Walewale in the North East Region.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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