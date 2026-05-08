Police arrest suspect linked to armed attack on VIP bus on Walewale–Nasia highway

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Police Service has arrested a 38-year-old man in connection with an armed attack on a VIP passenger bus at the Nasia Bridge on the Bolgatanga–Tamale highway.
Speaking at a press briefing, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Grace Ansah Akrofi said the suspect, identified as Jamal Bature Mumuni, was arrested on May 6, 2026, following investigations into the incident, which occurred on May 2, 2026.
According to the police, the suspect and his gang are believed to be linked to a series of attacks in the Upper East and North East regions.
Mr Mumuni is currently in police custody assisting with investigations, while efforts have been intensified to arrest other members of the gang.
Background
One person was reported dead following the violent attack on Saturday, May 2, 2026.
The incident involved a passenger bus with registration number AS 4941-25, which was travelling from Zebilla in the Upper East Region to Tamale in the Northern Region. The vehicle came under attack at Nasia near Walewale in the North East Region.
Latest Stories
-
Police arrest 6 women in child trafficking syndicate, rescue 3 victims
15 minutes
-
22 heartbreaking hit-and-run cases in the last decade: A tragic decade on Ghana’s roads
16 minutes
-
Three dead after volcano erupts on Indonesian island
19 minutes
-
Galien Africa opens applications for 6th Prix Galien Africa Awards
21 minutes
-
Former Botswana President Festus Mogae dies aged 86
30 minutes
-
The May 9 dilemma: Celebration in the shadow of tragedy
41 minutes
-
TOR turns to West African crude as revamp efforts deepen
41 minutes
-
Jospong Group, VYNCKE forge landmark waste-to-energy partnership for Africa at IFAT, Germany
49 minutes
-
Awerco Construction threatens legal action over Ministry of Health’s ‘false claims’ on Weija Specialist Children’s hospital
53 minutes
-
Mamprugu Youth Association alleges Police extrajudicial killings in Zuarungu, demands independent inquiry
58 minutes
-
Police arrest suspect linked to armed attack on VIP bus on Walewale–Nasia highway
1 hour
-
Reduce BECE subjects from 10 to 4 to ease stress, save time—Eduwatch’s Kofi Asare
1 hour
-
Russia and Ukraine accuse each other of breaching Victory Day ceasefire
1 hour
-
IGP special operations team arrest 50 suspects in anti-narcotics raid at Madina Market
1 hour
-
South Africa president faces call to resign after court ruling
1 hour