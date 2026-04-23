The quiet titan and the transformation of First Atlantic Bank

CEO of First Atlantic Bank

There are leaders who manage institutions, and there are leaders who reimagine them.

In reflecting on the evolution of Ghana’s banking sector, as banks published their financials last month, it is impossible to overlook the extraordinary impact of Odun Odunfa; whose leadership at First Atlantic Bank has not merely improved an organization; it has altered its trajectory. A pure exhibition of team work.

The success at First Atlantic Bank is not a story of incremental change. It is a story of institutional resurrection, strategic audacity, and fourteen years of disciplined transformational teamwork that culminated in the Bank’s listing in 2025.

When the former Chairperson Karen Akiwuni-Tanoh led dynamic board, and a focused and resilient management team joined forces with Odun Odunfa in 2011, the institution was emerging from a period of distress.

The 2010 audited financials recorded total assets of GHS 189 million and a modest GHS 6.4 million profit after tax, following a prior year loss. It was a bank with potential, but without a future unless someone reimagined it.

Every team needs a leader and Odun Odunfa epitomised it.

Under his stewardship, with the team spirit from both former and current boards, First Atlantic Bank has undergone one of the most remarkable revolutions in Ghana’s financial landscape.

The results speak for themselves:

• Growth in total assets from GHS 189 million in 2010 to GHS 19.19 billion in 2025. An over 10,000% increase in 15years!

• Expansion of customer deposits from GHS 132.7 million to GHS 16.64 billion

• Increase in profit after tax from GHS 6.4 million to GHS 482.9 million

• Strengthening of shareholders’ funds from GHS 19 million to GHS 2.2 billion

• A capital adequacy ratio of 20.61%, reflecting resilience and sound governance

• A successful listing in 2025 with a market capitalisation of GHS 3.6 billion

These achievements are not merely financial milestones. They are the architecture of a turnaround.

They represent fifteen years of disciplined execution, governance renewal, capital strengthening, operational modernization, and restored market confidence covering his stewardship as the lead in the acquisition of the bank in 2011 through his assumption as MD/CEO in 2016 to the Banks’ various capitalisation exercises culminating in its listing on the GSE in November 2025.

Today, as First Atlantic Bank PLC stands proudly as a publicly listed institution, we honour the leadership and team that made this moment possible.

Odun Odunfa’s work exemplifies what is achievable when vision meets discipline, when leadership meets integrity, and when belief meets execution.

In celebrating this success, we see more than a team leader. We celebrate a builder of institutions, a strategic thinker, a quiet titan and the enterprise of a Ghanaian and African, whose work has strengthened the architecture of Ghana’s financial system.

Odun Odunfa’s legacy is not only written in the numbers. It is written in the transformation of the institution today and the future-readiness for greater tomorrow!

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.