Titus-Glover files nomination today to contest NPP National Organiser position

Former Greater Accra Regional Minister, Titus-Glover, is set to file his nomination today to contest the position of National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), following a strong endorsement from all Constituency Chairmen in the Greater Accra Region.

The Greater Accra Constituency Chairmen have rallied behind his candidature, signalling their support for his bid to serve as the party’s next National Organiser.

Titus-Glover has expressed his deep appreciation for the endorsement, describing the support from the region as a great honour that he will not take for granted.

“Greater Accra has spoken, has set the pace and tone which is deafening enough, and hopefully, other regions will soon join in unison,” he said.

“The Elephant is indeed our winning symbol. Thank you, Greater Accra.”

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