Today’s Front pages: Monday, June 22, 2026

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Myjoyonline.com brings you the front pages of the various newspapers across the country.
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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Latest Stories
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NCPTA’s Deafening Silence: How parental failure, moral decay and social media excesses are turning Ghana’s schools into theatres of indiscipline
4 minutes
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Plastic pollution begins at design stage not gutters expert calls for producer responsibility
5 minutes
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Weak systems continue to hold back investment in Ghana’s plastic economy says CircularTech founder
10 minutes
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Wa East MP supports nurses, teachers with eye screening and glasses
14 minutes
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Keir Starmer says he’ll resign as Prime Minister, leader of Labour Party
14 minutes
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Child Rights International calls for ban on social media access for children under 17
15 minutes
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Kasapreko, Indigo Homes among early participants for Litina’s Made-in-Ghana World Cup Expo today
22 minutes
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McDan’s compassion fuels a new generation of entrepreneurs for Ghana and Africa
22 minutes
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Plastic pollution has spread throughout Odaw River, University of Ghana scientist warns
29 minutes
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CSOs tour reveals investing in Electrochem is an opportunity, not a risk
37 minutes
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EPA denies dismissing relatives of late Murtala Mohammed
40 minutes
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AngloGold Ashanti commissions GH¢2.8 million piggery centre to boost livelihoods in Obuasi
51 minutes
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Today’s Front pages: Monday, June 22, 2026
60 minutes
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Plastic manufacturers oppose 2027 Styrofoam ban, plead with Mahama for extension to 2030
1 hour
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The Keta Port project
1 hour