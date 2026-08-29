Trust, judgment and value: The 3 questions every organisation must answer about AI

Charlotte Forson-Abbey

Over the past year, I have participated in numerous conversations with boards, executives, and business leaders about artificial intelligence. While these discussions often begin with excitement about the technology's potential, they almost always converge on a few underlying concerns.

The questions are not usually about whether AI is powerful. Most leaders already recognise that it is.

Instead, the conversation usually comes down to three fundamental questions:

Can we trust it?

Is it creating value?

Who remains accountable?

These questions may appear straightforward, but they will often determine whether AI becomes a source of lasting business value or simply another technology experiment. As AI becomes increasingly embedded in business processes and decision-making, the challenge for leaders is no longer just adopting the technology. It is ensuring that it is used responsibly, effectively, and with appropriate oversight.

Can We Trust It?

Trust has always been a cornerstone of business success.

Investors rely on accurate information to make decisions. Customers trust organisations with their data. Employees trust leadership to act responsibly. Without trust, confidence erodes and performance suffers.

AI introduces new questions into that equation.

Unlike traditional systems that operate according to predefined rules, AI models often generate outputs based on patterns in data. While this can produce remarkable results, it can also make outcomes more difficult to explain and understand.

As organisations adopt AI, leaders must ask important questions:

How reliable is the data being used?

How are AI outputs being validated?

What controls exist to identify errors or bias?

Who oversees ongoing performance?

These are not purely technology concerns. They are governance concerns.

Regulators across the world are increasingly paying attention to how AI is governed, and Africa is unlikely to be an exception. In Ghana, organisations are already subject to requirements around data privacy, cybersecurity, and responsible handling of information. While AI-specific regulation is still evolving, the direction of travel is clear. Boards and management teams will increasingly be expected to understand how AI systems operate, what data they rely on, and how associated risks are managed. The organisations building these governance foundations today will be better prepared for tomorrow's regulatory expectations.

The reality is that trust cannot be assumed simply because a system is sophisticated. It must be earned through transparency, oversight and accountability. Organisations that establish clear governance around AI will be better positioned to build confidence among customers, employees, investors, and regulators.

In many ways, trust will become a key differentiator in the AI era. Technology may be widely accessible, but confidence in how it is deployed will not be.

Is It Creating Value?

The second question is equally important.

Today, many organisations are investing heavily in AI initiatives. New tools are being deployed, pilot projects are being launched, and employees are being encouraged to integrate AI into their daily work.

Yet one question continues to surface in boardrooms:

Where is the measurable value?

The assumption that AI adoption automatically leads to productivity gains can be misleading. Technology alone rarely transforms an organisation. Sustainable value typically requires changes to processes, skills, ways of working, and performance measurement.

Simply providing employees with AI tools does not guarantee better outcomes.

In fact, some organisations are experiencing what might be described as an AI productivity paradox. Work is being completed faster. More content is being produced. Information is easier to access.

Yet improvements in business performance are often harder to demonstrate.

This should not be surprising. Every major technological shift has required organisations to rethink how work is done before meaningful benefits can be realised.

The most successful organisations are focusing less on adoption metrics and more on business outcomes. Rather than asking how many employees are using AI, they are asking:

Has decision-making improved?

Have risks been reduced?

Has customer experience improved?

Have costs been lowered?

Is productivity genuinely increasing?

Ultimately, the objective is not to deploy AI for its own sake. The objective is to create value.

Leaders who remain focused on outcomes rather than hype will be far more likely to realise meaningful returns from their investments.

Who Remains Accountable?

The third question may be the most important.

As AI becomes more capable, there is a growing temptation to view technology as a substitute for human judgment. That would be a mistake.

AI can analyse information at extraordinary speed. It can identify patterns, generate insights, and support complex decision-making. However, it cannot assume responsibility for the consequences of those decisions.

Accountability remains a human responsibility.

Business decisions are rarely based on data alone. They require context, experience, professional scepticism, ethical considerations, and an understanding of stakeholder expectations.

A board evaluating a strategic investment must consider factors that extend beyond projections and forecasts. A management team responding to a crisis must weigh commercial, reputational, and social implications. An auditor assessing risk must apply judgment in situations where there may be no clear answer.

These responsibilities cannot be delegated to algorithms.

In fact, as AI becomes more prevalent, human judgment may become more valuable. The ability to challenge assumptions, interpret complex situations, and make balanced decisions will remain essential.

The future of work is unlikely to be defined by humans competing against AI. Rather, it will be shaped by organisations that successfully combine technological capability with human insight.

The best outcomes will come not from AI alone, but from people who know how to use it wisely.

Looking Ahead

AI represents one of the most significant technological developments of our time. Its potential to improve efficiency, enhance decision-making, and drive innovation is undeniable.

However, organisations should resist the temptation to view AI solely through a technology lens.

The more important questions are ultimately about leadership, governance, and accountability.

Can we trust it?

Is it creating value?

Who remains accountable?

The organisations that answer these questions effectively will be best positioned to realise the benefits of AI while managing its risks.

Technology will continue to evolve. The principles of trust, value, and sound judgment will not.

In the age of AI, those principles may matter more than ever.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.