TWMA disburses GH¢ 91k to persons with disabilities

The Tema West Municipal Assembly (TWMA) has disbursed a total of GH¢ 91,100.00 to 13 persons with disabilities (PWDs) within the municipality to enhance their livelihoods and support their socio-economic integration.

The disbursement, which marks the thirteenth round of assistance since the Assembly’s founding, forms three per cent of the District Assembly Common Funds (DACF) allocated for the PWDs.

Mr Ludwig Teye Totimeh, the Tema West Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), handing over the funds and items, stated that the initiative was a testament to the government’s commitment to ensuring that no citizen was left behind in the national development agenda.

He noted that the Assembly has embraced the phrase “persons with special abilities” to represent a change in perspective, recognising that each person has special talents regardless of their physical or sensory limitations, adding that, the assistance was a calculated investment in human potential rather than a charitable gesture.

He said the TWMA, since 2018, has received about 510 applications for assistance, out of which 267 people have been successfully provided with various forms of support, such as cash grants, educational aid, medical assistance, and start-up working tools.

The MCE said the current batch of beneficiaries includes 11 males and two females, with four children among the recipients, drawn from various electoral areas and communities, including Adjei Kojo, Baatsona, Cambodia, Community Two, Community Five, Lashibi, Sakumono and Santeo.

He urged the recipients to use the resources judiciously to improve their living standards, specifically challenging those receiving trade-related support to manage their businesses effectively and serve as inspiration to others within the municipality.

Mr Totimeh gave assurances that the Department of Social Welfare and Community Development would carry out routine monitoring and evaluation activities to ensure accountability, as well as provide the technical assistance needed to assist beneficiaries in maintaining their businesses and achieving long-term financial independence.

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