US singer D4vd’s celebrity lawyers withdraw from murder case

The celebrity lawyers hired to represent US musician D4vd in his upcoming murder trial have withdrawn from the case.

The star, whose legal name is David Anthony Burke, has been appointed a public defender to mount his defence against the charge of murdering Celeste Rivas Hernandez, 14, whose remains were found in September 2025 in a Tesla registered to his address.

Burke, 21, pleaded not guilty to the murder charges in a Los Angeles court on Monday.

A judge determined last month that he will stand trial for murder. Prosecutors have alleged he stabbed the teen after years of sexual abuse before dismembering her body.

A pre-trial hearing is set for 19 October.

Lawyers Blair Berk, Marilyn Bednarski and Regina Peter said in a statement to the BBC that the court had granted their request to withdraw from the case and had appointed the Los Angeles County Public Defender's Office to represent the singer.

The statement said that D4vd "qualified for appointed counsel".

"We continue to support David and his defence against these serious charges," they said.

"We are grateful that the Los Angeles County Public Defender's Office has taken over the representation and that David has a highly capable and committed team of attorneys and investigators behind him."

Berk, who led the defence team, has previously represented US actor Mel Gibson and film mogul Harvey Weinstein, as well as singer Britney Spears and actress Lindsay Lohan.

Deputy public defender Walid Kandeel said in a statement that Burke was "entitled to a defence that takes his circumstances seriously and carefully examines the evidence".

"We are committed to providing him with that defence," he said.

Los Angeles County's top prosecutor, Nathan Hochman, said outside the courtroom on Monday that his office was "ready to proceed" with its case against Burke.

He also acknowledged that the singer's change in lawyers could delay proceedings, require additional time to review the evidence, or result in the filing of a motion to dismiss the case.

His team was ready for "zealous representation" by the defence, he said.

Burke had already entered a not guilty plea to charges of first-degree murder, mutilation of human remains and child sexual abuse.

He returned to court on Monday to have the charges against him formally read and re-entered the plea.

The murder charges include special circumstances linked to financial gain that could make Burke potentially liable for the death sentence.

Prosecutors allege Burke killed Hernandez because the teen had threatened to reveal his relationship with a minor and destroy his multi-million dollar music career.

Evidence read in Los Angeles court during the preliminary hearing showed threats she made against him on 22 April 2025, stemming from arguments about his friendship with another girl.

"I swear to GOD I will kill u," one expletive-laden text from Hernandez read, followed by a threat to strangle him and tell her dad lies about him. "i will end ur career and ur life I will damage anything," the text went on.

The following day, Hernandez went to Burke's Hollywood home in an Uber he had sent to pick her up.

Prosecutors alleged that Burke stabbed her once she arrived.

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