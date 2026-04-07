USA striker Patrick Agyemang ruled out of World Cup due to injury

Audio By Carbonatix
USA striker Patrick Agyemang will miss the upcoming FIFA World Cup after suffering an Achilles tendon injury, his English club Derby County has said.
“The club will provide Patrick with the highest level of medical care and rehabilitation throughout his recovery,” the club said in a statement on Tuesday.
Agyemang’s home World Cup hopes were thrown into doubt after he was carried off on a stretcher while playing for Derby in the English second-tier football league.
The 25-year-old landed awkwardly while bringing the ball down on his chest and collapsed to the grass during the English Championship match on Monday. He was visibly emotional as he was taken away, his right leg strapped.
“As a result of this injury, Patrick will unfortunately miss this summer’s FIFA World Cup. At this stage, it would be wrong to put a timeline on his recovery,” Derby said.
Agyemang has helped Derby rise into contention for promotion from the Championship thanks to a team-leading 10 goals since arriving last summer from Charlotte in Major League Soccer.
During the recent international break, he came off the bench for USA and scored in a loss against Belgium and got minutes against Portugal.
Those were his first appearances for the national team since starting in the semifinal and final of the 2025 Gold Cup in July. Overall, he has recorded six goals in 14 caps for the national side.
USA coach Mauricio Pochettino must name his World Cup squad by June 1. The United States is cohosting the tournament with Canada and Mexico. The home side will face Paraguay, Australia and Turkiye in Group D.
Latest Stories
-
Photos: Mahama receives full state welcome in Paris ahead of talks with French President Macron
14 minutes
-
Deputy Health Minister endorses Women in Medicine Fellowship
15 minutes
-
Duncan Amoah pushes for Consumer Protection Bill amid VIP fare hike
27 minutes
-
LMWG backs Damang lease award to E&P, demands transparency and results
32 minutes
-
Volta Chiefs condemns EOCO over alleged disregard for court ruling in Council of State member case
33 minutes
-
Matthew Perry’s stepmother says ‘Ketamine Queen’ should get maximum sentence
33 minutes
-
Northern Regional Police Command intensifies anti-drug operations, arrests 217 suspects
35 minutes
-
The architect of a healthier Ghana: Mahama’s vision and legacy in primary healthcare
36 minutes
-
Israel carries out large wave of air strikes across Lebanon
42 minutes
-
BBC upholds complaints over racial slur in Baftas broadcast
42 minutes
-
Kukurantumi set to host 2025/26 Women’s FA Cup Final as Hasaacas Ladies face Army Ladies
43 minutes
-
Where the law stops: Torture, power, and the failure of prevention in Ghana
43 minutes
-
Only 6% of imports insured locally despite mandatory policy – GSA raises concern
48 minutes
-
IndomieFest Accra 2026 delivers Ghana’s premier family festival at Easter
54 minutes
-
GIP Secures $20m boost from Norfund, Axis Pensions to deepen SME financing in Ghana
1 hour