USA striker Patrick Agyemang ruled out of World Cup due to injury

USA striker Patrick Agyemang

USA striker Patrick Agyemang will miss the upcoming FIFA World Cup after suffering an ⁠⁠Achilles tendon ⁠⁠injury, his English ⁠⁠club Derby County has said.

“The club will ‌‌provide Patrick with the highest level of medical care and rehabilitation throughout his recovery,” the club said in a statement on Tuesday.

Agyemang’s home World Cup hopes were thrown into doubt after he was carried off on a stretcher while playing for Derby in the English second-tier football league.

The 25-year-old landed awkwardly while bringing the ball down on his chest and collapsed to the grass during the English Championship match on Monday. He was visibly emotional as he was taken away, his right leg strapped.

“As a result of this injury, Patrick will unfortunately miss this summer’s FIFA ⁠⁠World Cup. At this stage,⁠ ⁠it would be wrong to put a timeline on his recovery,” Derby said.

Agyemang has helped Derby rise into contention for promotion from the Championship thanks to a team-leading 10 goals since arriving last summer from Charlotte in Major League Soccer.

During the recent international break, he came off the bench for USA and scored in a loss against Belgium and got minutes against Portugal.

Those were his first appearances for ⁠⁠the national team since ⁠⁠starting in the semifinal and final of the 2025 Gold Cup in July. Overall, he ⁠⁠has recorded six goals in 14 caps for the national side.

USA coach Mauricio Pochettino must name his World Cup squad by June 1. ‌‌The United States is cohosting the tournament with Canada and Mexico. The home side will face Paraguay, Australia and ‌‌Turkiye ‌‌in Group D.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.