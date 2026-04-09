Volta chiefs condemn EOCO over alleged disregard for court ruling in Kwamigah-Atokple case

The Volta Regional House of Chiefs has expressed deep concern over recent developments involving the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) in relation to the Volta Region’s representative on the Council of State, Gabriel Tanko Kwamigah-Atokple.

In a press statement signed by its President, Togbe Tepre Hodo IV, the House criticised the way EOCO has handled the matter, describing it as troubling and inconsistent with the principles of constitutional governance.

The House acknowledged a ruling by the High Court of Ghana, which found that EOCO had acted without lawful mandate and in breach of constitutional provisions on fairness in its handling of the case. According to the statement, the court’s decision was “clear and unequivocal.”

The Chiefs also noted allegations by Dr Kwamigah-Atokple that, despite the court’s ruling, EOCO has continued its actions in a manner that appears to challenge and undermine the authority of the judiciary, including maintaining its investigation and publicly questioning the judgment.

The House stressed that such conduct is unacceptable in a constitutional democracy governed by the rule of law.

It stated that if EOCO was dissatisfied with the court’s decision, the appropriate and lawful step would have been to pursue an appeal through the judicial process.

Any action perceived to disregard the authority of the court, it noted, undermines the administration of justice and erodes public confidence in the legal system.

“The decisions of our courts must be respected under all circumstances. No institution or public office, regardless of its mandate, is above the law,” the statement emphasised.

The House therefore strongly condemned EOCO’s posture in the matter, describing it as a serious affront to administrative justice and Ghana’s constitutional order.

It called on EOCO to exercise restraint and demonstrate full respect for judicial authority and the rule of law, reaffirming its commitment to upholding justice, due process, and the integrity of the country’s democratic institutions.

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