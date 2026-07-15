Walking in a banker’s shoes-lessons from my UBA Ghana Internship

Some lessons cannot be taught in a classroom. They have to be experienced.

When I joined UBA Ghana's Corporate Banking Division as an intern, I arrived with curiosity and a simple belief: when someone entrusts you with an opportunity, the best way to honour that trust is through the effort, discipline, and professionalism you bring every day.

Although I was assigned to the Energy Desk, curiosity rarely allowed me to remain within the boundaries of my role. Whenever I completed my work, I looked for opportunities to contribute elsewhere across Corporate Banking. On quieter days, I supported the Brand Marketing & Corporate Communications team by contributing to communications campaigns and spent time learning from professionals in Risk and Treasury. Every conversation and every new responsibility offered a broader perspective on how different teams work together to deliver value to clients. In my opinion, exposure doesn't just expand knowledge; to me, it expands ambition.

As my responsibilities grew, one habit remained constant. Every task entrusted to me was added to a checklist. It was simply how I had always approached responsibility. The checklist helped me manage competing priorities, stay organised, and ensure every commitment was completed with care. Consistency is rarely accidental; it is built through simple systems practised with discipline.

Beyond the work itself, I found myself paying close attention to the professionals around me. Some stood out through remarkable attention to detail. Others through composure under pressure, unwavering diligence, or the ability to bring positivity to demanding days. The professionals I admired most, however, were often the quickest to ask questions. Before my internship, I had unconsciously associated expertise with always having the answers. Watching experienced professionals remain eager to learn challenged that assumption. Genuine confidence is demonstrated by never becoming too experienced to keep learning.

Another lesson came from something that isn't written into any job description: relationships. Behind every successful outcome was trust, collaboration, and a willingness to support one another. Watching professionals freely share knowledge and rely on each other's strengths showed me that meaningful work is rarely accomplished alone.

There is one conversation I know I will carry with me long after I have forgotten the details of many meetings.

During a discussion with the Executive Director for Corporate Banking, he shared a perspective that fundamentally changed the way I think about my future.

"Your competitors are not here with you in Ghana. Set yourself up for global success by using global standards."

The conversation lasted only a few moments, but its impact has stayed with me ever since. Until then, I had unconsciously measured myself against what was familiar. His words challenged me to think beyond geography and recognise that the standards I set for myself should never be limited by the environment I happen to be in. The conversation wasn't simply about competition. It was about perspective.

That perspective became clearer as I observed senior leaders during client engagements. Their influence came not only from technical expertise, but from preparation, thoughtful communication, attentive listening, and relationships built over time. Competence may open doors, but character and credibility are what sustain trust.

My internship also strengthened my habit of reflection. While supporting a communications initiative, I challenged myself to interview ten professionals. I completed eight. Rather than focusing on the shortfall, I analysed participation patterns, identified which departments generated the strongest engagement, and used those insights to improve my approach. It reinforced a principle I hope to carry throughout my career: meaningful progress begins when reflection is guided by evidence rather than assumption.

Looking back, I no longer define my internship by the accounts I helped open, the documentation I completed, or the projects I supported. What has stayed with me are the standards I encountered, the conversations that broadened my perspective, and the professionals who quietly demonstrated what excellence looks like.

Every career has a first chapter. For me, this was it. More than an introduction to banking, it was an introduction to the kind of professional I hope to become and the standards I intend to uphold wherever my career leads.

I want to thank UBA Ghana for giving interns like me the opportunity to learn, contribute, and grow. The experience has equipped me with skills and perspectives that will stay with me throughout my career.

As I return to school, I know I won't be the same person who walked into UBA on my first day. I leave with a broader perspective, lasting lessons, and a clearer picture of the professional I hope to become.

My name is Christopher Awuku, and this is my UBA story.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.