Who is Archibald Hyde? Minority questions links to NDC and Attorney-General

The Minority in Parliament has raised questions over the identity and possible affiliations of Peter Archibald Hyde following a High Court ruling in Accra, which held that the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) does not have the constitutional mandate to initiate criminal prosecutions.

The ruling followed an application for quo warranto filed by Peter Achibold Hyde, who challenged the legal authority of the OSP to undertake prosecutions.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, April 21, MP for Gushegu and Ranking Member on Parliament’s Legal Affairs Committee, Hassan Tampuli, expressed concern over what he described as troubling coincidences surrounding the case.

According to the Minority, the timing and outcome of the ruling appear to align closely with the position being advanced by the Attorney-General in ongoing constitutional proceedings. They have therefore questioned the identity and motivations of the applicant.

“Who is Peter Archibald Hyde?” the Minority queried, adding that questions must be asked about his possible connections to the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the Attorney-General’s office, or broader efforts against the OSP.

They further questioned how a private quo warranto application filed at the High Court could produce, in what they describe as “perfect timing”, an outcome similar to arguments being advanced by the Attorney-General at the Supreme Court.

The Minority has called on investigative journalists to probe the matter thoroughly, insisting that full transparency is required given its constitutional and political implications.

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