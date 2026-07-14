Why Cash still rules in a Digital Economy: Understanding the gap between technological progress and everyday financial behaviour

Oliver Tackie, the writer

Over the past decade, Ghana has made significant progress in digital finance. Mobile money usage has expanded rapidly, with transaction values rising from GH¢447.4 billion in February 2026 to GH¢493.2 billion in April 2026, according to the Bank of Ghana Payment Systems Statistics. Consumers can now complete payments with just a few taps on their phones through platforms provided by fintech companies, while many banks have introduced mobile banking applications to facilitate seamless and convenient transactions.

On the surface, it appears that the economy is steadily transitioning toward digital payments. Yet across markets, shops, and everyday interactions, a different reality persists; cash continues to dominate.

The Reality on the Ground

From roadside sellers to small retail shops, cash remains the primary means of exchange. Even in environments where mobile money and other digital payment options exist, many transactions are ultimately settled in physical currency.

This is not due to a lack of awareness. Most Ghanaians are familiar with digital payment solutions and use them regularly. The BoG’s data also suggests that mobile money has become a dominant digital payment channel, with 83 million registered accounts and 26 million active accounts as of April 2026. In addition, banks and other financial institutions have deployed a wide range of digital channels, including mobile banking applications, internet banking platforms, card-based payment solutions, QR-code payments, and instant fund transfer services. These innovations have significantly improved the speed, convenience, and accessibility of financial transactions.

However, the issue is not access, but preference and practicality. For many individuals and businesses, cash remains the most convenient, trusted, and widely accepted means of conducting everyday transactions.

Merits & limitations

Simplicity

One of the biggest advantages of cash is its simplicity. It is immediate, transactions settle instantly, unlike some point‑of‑sale systems which may take time to reflect. Cash is also visible, allowing users to clearly see and confirm the value exchanged, whereas digital funds may require access to applications or network connectivity to verify.

In addition, cash requires no intermediary system, removing the risk of network downtime or platform failures that can occasionally disrupt digital transactions. A cash transaction is final the moment it is completed, there are no delays, network issues, reversals, or system errors, and no uncertainty about whether the payment has gone through.

Charges

Another important factor is cost. In many cases, digital transactions come with associated charges, including transfer fees, withdrawal costs, and merchant service fees.

For small businesses operating on thin margins, these costs can have a direct impact on profitability. Accepting digital payments may reduce already limited earnings, making cash the more economical option.

For customers, these charges can also act as a deterrent. The desire to avoid additional costs often leads many to prefer cash for everyday transactions.

Nature of Transactions

The structure of everyday economic activity in Ghana further reinforces the use of cash. A significant portion of transactions takes place in informal markets, small retail settings, and service-based micro businesses. For example, boarding a trotro/taxi fare, making market purchases, paying artisans, or giving offerings in church are typically fast-paced, high-volume, and low-value transactions. These activities are built around speed and simplicity. Cash fits naturally into this environment because it requires no setup, no infrastructure, and no adjustment to existing routines.

Fraud and Cybersecurity

Trust also plays a critical role. While digital platforms have expanded rapidly, concerns around fraud and cyber theft remain a reality for many users. Instances of mobile money scams, unauthorized transactions, and account takeovers, often associated with activities such as “419” or “sakawa” have made some individuals cautious.

For many users, especially those less familiar with digital systems, these risks create uncertainty. A failed or disputed digital transaction may take time to resolve, and in some cases, the recovery of funds is not guaranteed.

By contrast, cash provides a sense of immediate control. Once payment is made, the transaction is completed and visible. As a result, even individuals who actively use digital platforms may still prefer to convert funds into cash for their day-to-day transactions.

Digital Growth Without Behavioral Shift

What Ghana is experiencing is not a failure of digital adoption, it is more accurately a layering effect. Digital finance continues to grow, but it is being added on top of existing cash-based systems rather than fully replacing them.

Many people use mobile money and digital platforms for transfers, bill payments, and receiving funds. However, when it comes to everyday spending, cash often becomes the final step in the transaction process.

In effect, digital systems facilitate transactions, but cash often completes them.

What This Means for the Financial System

The continued dominance of cash has broader implications for the financial system. It affects how financial activity is tracked, how taxes are collected, and how fraud can be managed, as cash transactions are less visible and more difficult to measure.

It also highlights an important dimension of financial inclusion. While digital platforms expand access, the persistence of cash demonstrates that inclusion is not only about availability; it is also about behaviour.

More importantly, it underscores a fundamental reality: technology alone does not change systems, but people do! Until behavior aligns, it may be difficult to implement a cashless system.

Looking Ahead

Ghana’s digital finance ecosystem will continue to grow. Infrastructure will improve, platforms will evolve, and access to financial services will expand.

However, the transition away from cash may not be immediate or automatic. It will depend on building trust in digital systems, reducing transaction costs, improving reliability, aligning digital solutions with how people transact and civic education to affect the behavior of people.

Because ultimately, the key question is not whether digital systems exist. It is whether they can become the preferred way of doing everyday business. Until then, cash, which is simple, reliable, and familiar, will continue to play a central role in the economy.

Short Profile – Oliver Tackie

The writer, Oliver Tackie, is a seasoned banker with over nineteen years of experience in Ghana’s financial and banking sector. He is currently the Sector Head, Government & Parastatals at Prudential Bank LTD. His work spans a broad range of areas, including financial institutions, investment analysis, private sector development, government and public sector, and the assessment of risk across diverse debt and equity financing structures. He is an award‑winning chartered banker and a chartered accountant, bringing a strong blend of technical expertise and strategic financial insight to his work.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.