Woman accused of threatening President Mahama granted GH¢1 million bail

The Accra Circuit Court 2 has granted bail to Aminat Mahama in the sum of GH¢1 million with two sureties following her arrest over alleged threats and offensive remarks directed at President John Dramani Mahama in a viral social media video.

As part of the bail conditions, one of the sureties must be a civil servant earning not less than GH¢5,000 monthly. The accused is also required to deposit either her passport or Ghana Card with the police and report regularly to investigators.

Speaking to the media after the court proceedings, counsel for the accused, Nana Adjei Baffuor Awuah, described the bail conditions as excessive, arguing that they placed an unfair burden on his client.

He noted that the requirements were particularly difficult because Aminat Mahama does not currently possess a passport.

The Inspector-General of Police’s Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team (CVET) arrested Aminat Mahama, also known as Akosua Serwaa Minat, after videos circulated on TikTok allegedly showing her making insulting remarks about the President and issuing threats against him and his wife, while also encouraging acts of violence.

Following the circulation of the videos on May 19, 2026, a joint operation involving the CVET and the Surveillance Unit of the National Operations Department tracked and arrested the suspect on May 20 at Sekyere Zongo in the Sekyere Kumawu District of the Ashanti Region.

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