Women could take over the world in 10 to 15 years – Ahuofe Patri 

Audio By Carbonatix
Actress Priscilla Opoku, popularly known as Ahuofe Patri, believes women could take on greater leadership and influence across the world in the nearest future.
During an interview on Joy Prime’s Changes, host Nikki Samonas asked whether she believed women would change the world in the next 10 to 15 years.
Responding in the affirmative, Ahuofe said, “Women run the world. Nothing would exist without women, men can’t live alone, women can live alone, but I think we are now realising it and others have not realised it yet. Hopefully, women would be able to own it and do what women can do and even better.”
She explained that women are already making significant progress in different sectors and are increasingly taking up positions of influence and power.
According to her, more women should be encouraged to pursue leadership roles and take advantage of opportunities available to them, particularly in industries where they remain underrepresented.
Ahuofe also expressed hope for an increase in the number of female producers and directors, noting that women are already doing a lot but need to continue pushing themselves.
She believes women are ready to take on greater responsibilities and make an even bigger impact in society, stressing the need for them to continue striving for progress.
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