Wontumi’s withdrawal won’t make significant difference to NPP chairmanship race – Asah-Asante

Political science analyst Dr. Kwame Asah-Asante says the decision by former Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, to withdraw from the party’s national chairmanship race will make little or no difference to the contest.

Mr. Wontumi pulled out of the race just days after his team picked up nomination forms.

Explaining his decision, the businessman and politician said that after consultations with his family and close allies, he had decided to step aside.

He said he did not want the NPP to be burdened with his personal ambition, particularly given his current circumstances.

Although Chairman Wontumi commands a strong grassroots following and significant influence within the NPP’s support base in the Ashanti Region, Dr. Asah-Asante believes his withdrawal will not substantially alter the dynamics of the contest.

According to him, the NPP’s leadership culture tends to favour individuals who have built experience within the party over time and demonstrated their commitment to its structures and traditions.

“It takes a long time for them to look at it and say that now the time has come for you to grab a seat. They want people to go through the mill. They want people to be matured. They want people to learn the ropes, and then you abide by the rules of the game,” he said.

“Once they realise that you have reached that zenith, that apex, then quickly you will see support from nowhere. They rally behind you for power,” he added.

He acknowledged Mr. Wontumi’s contribution to the NPP, particularly in the Ashanti Region, saying the former regional chairman had served the party and made his impact.

“If you look at the people who have held positions in the party, Chairman Wontumi, having gone through the mill to get to that position of chairmanship, has done his bit. He contributed reasonably to the party’s development, particularly in the Ashanti Region,” Dr. Asah-Asante said.

He, however, pointed to the experience of other contenders, including former NPP National Chairman Paul Afoko and former General Secretary John Boadu.

“Look, in terms of experience, Paul Afoko, even though he’s been out for some time now, is one of the experienced people. Who knows? Maybe he will still be the chairman, or maybe he lost some few years ago,” he said.

On Mr. Boadu, he noted that despite his relatively young age, he had remained committed to the party and its traditions for years while building the capacity necessary to compete for the position.

Dr. Asah-Asante’s comments come as the NPP prepares to elect its next national officers, with the chairmanship race expected to attract significant attention as the party seeks to reposition itself ahead of future electoral contests.

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