Wontumi withdraws from NPP chairmanship race, urges support for Bawumia

New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Chairmanship aspirant Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has withdrawn from the party’s national chairmanship race, citing his current circumstances and a desire not to become a burden to the party.

In a statement, Chairman Wontumi said he reached the decision after “many nights of prayer, sober reflection and consultations” with his family, legal team, party elders, campaign team and trusted supporters.

He said although the decision was not what he wanted, he had concluded that his personal circumstances should not become an additional burden for the NPP as the party works to rebuild following its defeat.

“This is not the decision my heart desired, but sometimes, true love requires us to release what we deeply want in order to protect what we love even more,” he said in the release dated Monday, August 24.

Chairman Wontumi said he had served the NPP for many years and considered the party his family and home, adding that he could not allow his personal situation or political ambition to distract the party from preparing for the 2028 elections.

“I would rather carry this pain quietly than allow the party I love to suffer because of me,” he stated.

The former Ashanti Regional Chairman also expressed gratitude to his supporters across the 16 regions, including campaign coordinators, constituency and regional executives, Members of Parliament, former government appointees, communicators, electoral area coordinators, polling station executives, youth and women’s groups and diaspora supporters.

He acknowledged the sacrifices made by his supporters during his campaign, including those who, according to him, endured ridicule, intimidation and personal attacks because of their support for his candidacy.

Chairman Wontumi, who is currently facing legal difficulties, maintained that he remains convinced of his innocence and expressed confidence that justice would eventually prevail.

“I have not surrendered, and I will never surrender in the pursuit of truth and justice,” he said.

He, however, appealed to his supporters not to allow his situation to create divisions within the NPP.

He specifically urged them not to insult or attack anyone on his behalf, target other aspirants or abandon the party because of his circumstances.

“If you truly love me, then remain loyal to the tradition I have spent my life serving,” he said.

Chairman Wontumi also called on his supporters to rally behind NPP flagbearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, stressing that the party’s presidential candidate would need the support of every constituency, polling station, communicator, young person and party member to rebuild the party and return it to power.

He urged the NPP to close its ranks, put aside bitterness and provide Dr Bawumia with a united and disciplined party ahead of the 2028 elections.

“My present circumstances may prevent me from standing before you physically, but they cannot imprison my love for the NPP. They cannot imprison my faith. They cannot imprison the truth. And they can never imprison the will of God,” he said.

Chairman Wontumi described his withdrawal as a “painful pause” rather than the end of his political journey.

“This is not goodbye. It is not the end of the journey. It is only a painful pause in a much greater story that God Himself is still writing,” he said.

He concluded by urging his supporters to remain strong, united and loyal to the NPP, while maintaining their support for Dr Bawumia.

“My body may be confined today, but my heart remains with you. And if it is the will of God, we shall meet again; not in sorrow, but in joy; not in defeat, but in victory,” he added.

Read the full statement below:

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.