World Cup: Snakes on a train (ing pitch)

Audio By Carbonatix
"In Germany, you worry about tactics, injuries, and your next opponent. Here, you also have to think about what might be hiding in the grass."
Germany captain Joshua Kimmich is just one player to be concerned about the presence of venomous snakes at the World Cup.
Players from Germany, Switzerland and Norway have voiced their concerns about the potential of a head-to-head meeting with local wildlife.
Kimmich and his teammates reportedly came up against a copperhead, a venomous snake commonly found in North Carolina, at their base camp in Winston-Salem, while the Swiss had marked a specific area at their San Diego camp as a "snake area" before the tournament.
Kimmich said, "We saw a snake yesterday, and we were told it was venomous. If you get bitten, you have to go to the hospital.
"I don't think you'll die, but it's certainly dangerous. I have the feeling that if you step on a snake like that, it can end badly.
"That's why we're trying to keep our distance from animals here. I have respect for the people here. In Germany, I have the feeling there aren't so many dangerous animals."
Germany, which has won four World Cups, is home to seven snake species, two of which are venomous.
"Once you hear what kind of snake it is and what can happen if you're bitten, it stops being funny very quickly," Kimmich added.
"We're here trying to prepare for the biggest tournament in football, and suddenly players are looking at the ground before every step they take."
Norway are also based in North Carolina, with the city of Greensboro's official website noting that copperheads are "very common" in the area.
The news did not exactly delight Norway captain Kristian Thorstvedt.
"I'm not happy at all to hear that," Thorstvedt said when told about the local wildlife.
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