Nigerian law graduate denied call to bar for wearing hijab

A Nigerian law graduate has been denied her call to the bar after insisting on wearing a hijab during the ceremony.

Amasa Firdaus, who graduated from Ilorin University, was denied entry to the hall in the capital, Abuja, where the ceremony took place.

She refused to remove her hijab, insisting instead on wearing the wig on top of her headscarf, local media say.

This was deemed as going against the dress code set by her law school, the university says.

Ms Firdaus described the actions of the Nigerian law school as "a violation of her rights", according to reports.

The case has attracted significant attention on social media.

A female Instagram user said Ms Firdaus was within her rights.

One Twitter user, Juliet 'Kego, said it was an example of sexism in Nigerian society.

Underneath it all, you'll find good ole patriarchy at the root of the issue, cos you know, what else would dare dictate what a woman wears? -Bikini or burkini, nun habit or hijab, maxis or muted nudes...?

BTW, women were NOT allowed to wear trousers in US congress till In 1969.. — Juliet 'Kego (@julietkego) December 15, 2017

However, Tobechukwu Ekwunife said Ms Firdaus should respect the no-hijab rules of the law school.