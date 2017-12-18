S Africa's ANC picks Cyril Ramaphosa as leader

Source: BBC
Date: 18-12-2017 Time: 05:12:00:pm
South Africa's ruling African National Congress (ANC) has selected Cyril Ramaphosa to succeed President Jacob Zuma as the party's leader.

The country's deputy president defeated former cabinet minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, Mr Zuma's ex-wife, after a marathon voting process.

Mr Ramaphosa is in a strong position to become president in 2019 polls.

The leadership battle caused fierce political infighting, raising fears the party may split before the election.

Mr Ramaphosa defeated Ms Dlamini-Zuma by 2,440 votes to 2,261, an ANC spokesperson announced.

The result triggered celebrations among party members.

Media reports earlier said the announcement had been delayed after Ms Dlamini-Zuma's camp had demanded a recount.

Mr Ramaphosa, 65, has spoken out strongly against state corruption and has the backing of the business community.

Ms Dlamini-Zuma, 68, had been critical of the enduring power of white-owned businesses and had pledged to tackle what she said was continued racial inequality.

