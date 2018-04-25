Boko Haram hideout to be turned into tourist centre

File Photo

Nigeria has ambitious plans to turn the vast north-eastern Sambisa forest - a hideout for militant Islamists - into a tourist centre, its army chief Lt Gen Tukur Buratai has said.

He said that the military would work with the country's National Park Service to help with the restoration of the forest, where tourists could enjoy the wildlife.

Islamist militants Boko Haram have used parts of the 60,000 sq km (37,000 sq miles) forest as a hideout as they conduct an insurgency in the north-eastern part of the country.

The Nigerian army has however claimed several times that it has kicked out the militants from the massive forest.

An aide to President Muhammadu Buharu tweeted the military chief's comments