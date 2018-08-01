Buhari is new ECOWAS chairperson

Buhari is new ECOWAS chairperson
Source: Africanews.com
Date: 01-08-2018 Time: 02:08:47:am

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has a new leader in the person of Nigerian president, Muhammadu Buhari.

The leadership of the bloc revolves annually among heads of state.

Buhari was chosen to lead the regional political bloc at the end of a summit in the Togolese capital of Lome on Monday evening. A media aide to Buhari tweeted the news of his chairmanship.

The leader of Africa’s most populous nation takes over the reigns from his Togolese counterpart, Faure Gnassingbe, who has been leader over the last year.

Preceding the 53rd ECOWAS Heads of State summit was a joint summit between ECOWASand the Central African bloc, the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS).

A communique issued at the close of the summit said its aim “was to create conditions for sustainable peace and a secured environment in the common area of the two regions.”

At the heart of deliberations were: security, peace and stability and the fight against terrorism and violent extremism. The African Union chief, Moussa Faki Mahamat was also in attendance.

Heads of State or representatives from ECOWAS

Benin, Burkina Faso, Cabo Verde, Cote d’Ivoire, The Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Liberia, Mali, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal, Sierra Leone and Togo.

Heads of State or representatives from ECCAS

Angola, Burundi, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Congo, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea, Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe and Chad.

Share this story




Leave a comment


What others are reading
First female Chancellor for University of Ghana to be sworn-in Wednesday
Council of State member urges national debate to review presidential age
Aeroplane crashes after take-off in Mexico
Infographic: Ghana Bauxite Company robbed the State of $90m: What could that have done?

 
Latest Stories

Hearts chief Mark Noonan calls on stakeholders to rescue Ghana football
Arsenal legend Henry in talks over Egypt managerial role
President's party leads Zimbabwe poll
Thomas Abbey terminates contract with Ismaily
Infographic: Ghana Bauxite Company robbed the State of $90m: What could that have done?
Infographic: Here is how much Ghana owes
Malcom scores for Barcelona against Roma in 4-2 defeat
Aeroplane crashes after take-off in Mexico

MOST POPULAR
Midland gives house, fortune to woman assaulted by police to avoid suit
Did you know my husband? Wife of late Veep spits fire at funeral service
Police to make first degree minimum qualification for recruitment
CID stops GH₵326m bank theft
Payroll audit uncovers widespread use of fake certificates by public workers
LIFESTYLE
Three in five babies not breastfed in first hour of life - Report
ODD NEWS
Chinese couple are hiring ‘love testers’ to check their partners’ fidelity
AUTOS
More than a ride, an experience: Porsche debuts new concept for 70th birthday
TECHNOLOGY
Apple boosted by selling more expensive iPhones
OBITUARY
Gladys Korshiwor Amedeka-Baye
ELECTIONS
Nine women file to contest NDC elections in Central Region