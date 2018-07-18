Thai cave rescue boys relive 'moment of miracle'

The 12 boys rescued from a flooded cave in Thailand have spoken publicly of their ordeal for the first time, describing the "moment of miracle" when divers found them.

Adul Sam-on, 14, the only member of the group who speaks English, told reporters he could only say "hello" when the British divers surfaced.

The boys were trapped in the Tham Luang caves for more than two weeks.

They left hospital earlier on Wednesday and are on their way home.

The 12, who are members of a junior football team, the Wild Boars, appeared in their club's kit at a news conference in Chiang Rai.

They were greeted by a banner that read "Bringing the Wild Boars Home" on a stage designed to look like a football pitch.

The boys sat alongside members of the Thai Navy Seals who helped rescue them.

One boy described how they had lived only on water from the stones of the cave. "Water is clean," he said. "No food."

Some said they would learn from their ordeal. One promised to be "more careful and live my life the fullest". Another said: "This experience taught me to be more patient and strong."

The team's coach, Ekapol Chantawong, who was rescued with them, paid tribute to Saman Kunan, a Navy Seal who died during the operation.

"We are impressed that Saman sacrificed his life to save us so that we could go and live our lives. Once we heard the news, we were shocked," he said. "We were very sad. We felt like... we caused sadness to his family."

The boys are due to be ordained as Buddhist monks for a short period of time, a tradition for males in Thailand who have experienced a misfortune.

Chiang Rai's provincial governor, Prachon Pratsukan, said this would be the boys' "only official media interview", saying that there would "be no more speaking with the press after this".

"We want the kids to live their normal lives without having any disturbance," a psychiatrist told reporters.

How did the boys get trapped in the cave?

They entered the Tham Luang cave in the northern district of Chiang Rai on 23 June during an excursion with their coach.

They had planned to be there for only an hour but found themselves trapped after a sudden bout of heavy rain flooded the cave complex, blocking their only way out.

Their parents soon informed officials they were missing, and a search and rescue operation began.