Trump reverses migrant separation policy

Trump reverses migrant separation policy
Source: BBC
Date: 20-06-2018 Time: 11:06:59:pm

US President Donald Trump has bowed to public pressure and signed an executive order promising to "keep families together" in migrant detentions.

Mr Trump reversed his own policy amid international fury over the separation of undocumented parents and children.

He said he had been swayed by images of children who have been taken from parents while they are jailed and prosecuted for illegal border-crossing.

It was not immediately clear when Mr Trump's order would be implemented.

"It's about keeping families together," Mr Trump said at the signing ceremony on Wednesday.

"I did not like the sight of families being separated," he said but added the administration would continue its "zero tolerance policy" of criminally prosecuting anyone who crosses the border illegally.

The executive order states that immigrant families will be detained together, except in cases where there are concerns about the child's welfare, but it is unclear for how long.

Mr Trump's order also calls for prioritising immigration cases involving detained families.

The president said his wife, Melania, and daughter, Ivanka, who reportedly have been applying pressure on him to drop the policy in recent days, "feel strongly" about ending the practice of separating migrant families.

"I think anybody with a heart would feel very strongly about it," he said. "We don't like to see families separated."

Vice-President Mike Pence and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, who has emerged as the face of the White House policy, were both present for Wednesday's order signing.

Republican congressional leader Paul Ryan said the House of Representatives will vote on Thursday "on legislation to keep families together".

He did not immediately provide details of the bill, but said it resolves the issue of so-called Dreamers, undocumented adult migrants who entered the US as children, "in a very elegant way".

Chart showing how the detention process works

Share this story



Leave a comment


What others are reading
Spain snatch victory out of the jaws of Iranian draw
Resilient East African economies to enjoy sustained economic growth - Report
Why the Finns don’t want to be happy
Trump reverses migrant separation policy

 
Latest Stories

Two brothers in Eastern Region turn cassava waste to electricity
Trump reverses migrant separation policy
Stop exploiting Africa, share resources, Pope tells Europe
Algeria bans internet access to stop exam cheats
Why the Finns don’t want to be happy
Resilient East African economies to enjoy sustained economic growth - Report
Spain snatch victory out of the jaws of Iranian draw
Lands Commission head asked to proceed on leave

MOST POPULAR
‘I was asked to pay $150k to kill Anas story' – Kwesi Nyantakyi speaks
22-year-old lady battles for life after police brutality
Body of missing doctor found after husband cried ‘please help me find my wife’
'Mahama lacks understanding'; Bawumia responds to cedi depreciation tweet
Lady in sex video making rounds not me – Fella Makafui
LIFESTYLE
Western Region: Enchi slaughterhouse is a public health threat
ODD NEWS
The strange case of a man who couldn’t burp for 34 years
AUTOS
More than a ride, an experience: Porsche debuts new concept for 70th birthday
TECHNOLOGY
Two brothers in Eastern Region turn cassava waste to electricity
OBITUARY
Mr. Peter D. Mensah
ELECTIONS
NPP elects regional executives amid vote-buying allegations