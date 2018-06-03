9 dead after refugee boat sinks off Turkey

9 dead after refugee boat sinks off Turkey
Source: Reuters
Date: 03-06-2018 Time: 02:06:02:pm
File photo

Nine people died and one person was missing after a speedboat carrying 15 refugees sank off the coast of Turkey’s southern province of Antalya on Sunday, Turkish coastguard said.

It also said, five people were rescued by the Turkish coastguard and fishermen.

Europe has faced a migrant crisis since 2015 following wars in Libya and Syria, with more than 1 million people from Africa and the Middle East attempting to reach the continent via Turkey or by sea.

Since then, the main eastern Mediterranean route between Turkey and Greece has been largely shut by a deal between the European Union and Ankara.

According to the International Organization for Migration’s Missing Migrants Project, over 2000 migrants deaths were reported in the Mediterranean between January and August 2017.

Share this story



Leave a comment


What others are reading
Scarred, but Grateful to God: June 3 disaster survivors mark 3rd anniversary with dancing, singing
The 5 busiest cities in Africa
Europe is on the verge of a big new crisis
Australian psychic claims she can smell imminent death on people

 
Latest Stories

How flatterers can manipulate and control in relationships
Ghana-KelniGVG deal: Assure revenue, assure privacy
Australian psychic claims she can smell imminent death on people
Facebook will remove the Trending topics section next week
Europe is on the verge of a big new crisis
9 dead after refugee boat sinks off Turkey
The 5 busiest cities in Africa
Scarred, but Grateful to God: June 3 disaster survivors mark 3rd anniversary with dancing, singing

MOST POPULAR
Police investigate mysterious death of Deputy NEIP CEO at Obengfo Hospital
My daughter had a beautiful body, Liposuction not an option – Stacy’s mother
'Fake Anas' threatens legal action against Kennedy Agyapong
Obengfo hospital's boss not licensed at time of Stacy's death - MDC
Bantama gang rape: Parents wail as 20-year-old jailed 7 years

LIFESTYLE
How flatterers can manipulate and control in relationships
ODD NEWS
Australian psychic claims she can smell imminent death on people
AUTOS
Volkswagen to kill legendary Beetle
TECHNOLOGY
Facebook will remove the Trending topics section next week
OBITUARY
DR. EMMANUEL KOBLA DOGBATSE
ELECTIONS
NPP elects regional executives amid vote-buying allegations