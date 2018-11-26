British academic, Matthew Hedges pardoned by UAE

Share

Daniela Tejada says she is "elated" at the news Matthew Hedges has been pardoned

A British academic who was jailed for spying in the United Arab Emirates has been freed after a pardon.

Matthew Hedges, 31, denied spying and said he had been researching his PhD.

His wife, Daniela Tejada, who appealed for clemency, said she was "elated" and "can't wait to have him back home".

The UAE issued the pardon as part of a series of orders on the country's National Day anniversary. However, a spokesman said Mr Hedges was "100% a secret service operative".

Mr Hedges is out of detention and on his way to the British embassy in the UAE, a family spokeswoman said.

BBC Arabic special correspondent Feras Kilani said Mr Hedges was due to fly back to London tonight.

During a news conference, a video was shown of a purported confession from Mr Hedges saying he was a member of MI6.

This accusation was rejected by Ms Tejada, who told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "It's taken me by surprise and I'm just so happy and so relieved and really incredulous that it is all happening finally.

"It's been an absolutely nightmarish seven months already and I can't wait to have him back home."

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said the UK government had "never seen any evidence" the spying charges were true.

He praised Ms Tejada, describing her as a "determined lady" who had "fought incredibly hard and been to hell and back".