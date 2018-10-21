Kidnapped African billionaire released

Kidnapped African billionaire released
Source: BBC
Date: 21-10-2018 Time: 11:10:12:pm

Kidnapped Tanzanian billionaire Mohammed Dewji has been released, 10 days after he was seized by armed men in the city of Dar es Salaam.

"I have returned home safely," he said in a tweet from his company METL Group's account.

The businessman, known locally as Mo, thanked Tanzania's police "and everyone around the world for their prayers".

It is not clear how Mr Dewji, 43, was freed or whether a ransom was paid.

Forbes places Mr Dewji's net worth at around $1.5bn (£980m), which would make him Africa's youngest billionaire.

Twitter post by @MeTL_Group: “I thank Allah that I have returned home safely. I thank all my fellow Tanzanians, and everyone around the world for their prayers. I thank the authorities of Tanzania, including the Police Force for working for my safe return.” — Mohammed Dewji(3 15AM, Dar es Salaam)Image Copyright @MeTL_Group@METL_GROUP

Report

Presentational white space

Mr Dewji was abducted by gunmen at the Colosseum Hotel early on 11 October, as he arrived for a morning workout.

His family had offered a 1bn Tanzania shilling ($440,000; £330,000) reward for information leading to his rescue.

A vehicle with the registration number "MO 1" belonging to Mohammed Dewji pictured at the Colosseum Hotel and Fitness Club in Dar es SalaamImage copyrightEPA

Image captionA vehicle with the registration "MO 1" belonging to Mohammed Dewji pictured outside the Colosseum Hotel

Tanzania's environment minister January Makamba, a close friend of the industrialist, tweeted on Saturday morning that he had spoken to Mr Dewji and his father.

He said the kidnappers had abandoned Mr Dewji at a field near the Gymkhana club in Dar es Salam, Tanzania's commercial capital.

The billionaire is reported to be in good health, but with bruises on his hands and legs due to handcuffing.

Twitter post by @JMakamba: Mohammed Dewji @moodewji is now back home safely. I have just spoken to him and his father 20 minutes ago. In his voice, he’s the usual Mo. So he is okay. Thank you all for your prayers. God is really great. Going to see him now.

Image Copyright @JMakamba@JMAKAMBAPresentational white space

Mr Dewji served as an MP in Tanzania's ruling party for a decade until 2015.

He is credited with turning his family business from a wholesale and retail enterprise into a pan-African conglomerate.

His company, MeTL, has interests in textile manufacturing, flour milling, beverages and edible oils in at least six African states.

In 2016, the tycoon had promised to donate at least half his fortune to philanthropic causes.

Share this story




Leave a comment


What others are reading
27-year old woman marries best friend's 52-year old dad
Artist creates seemingly magical book that glows from within
Saudi Arabia says journalist was murdered, blames rogues
Sierra Leone's Bio visits Ghana Monday


Caution, Sale of properties of Extee Prestige Developers, Adjoa Asafo Adjei and Ruben Okai in the East Legon areain Accra.
Latest Stories

Sierra Leone's Bio visits Ghana Monday
Saudi Arabia says journalist was murdered, blames rogues
Artist creates seemingly magical book that glows from within
27-year old woman marries best friend's 52-year old dad
Facebook hires former deputy PM Sir Nick Clegg
Kidnapped African billionaire released
Adapt to technology-Oppong Nkrumah urges Advertisers
Nigeria's Kaduna state: 55 dead after row at market

MOST POPULAR
Part of $175m loan to build hospitals spent on NDC re-election research
NABCO postings to start from November 1
GMA UK: I picked up Pounds on stage because they were mine - Patapaa
John Dumelo, wife welcome first child
Woman who spent $150k on King Promise’s career threatens to sue
LIFESTYLE
27-year old woman marries best friend's 52-year old dad
ODD NEWS
Artist creates seemingly magical book that glows from within
AUTOS
Blood on the highway: Reckless driving’s needless grip on life
TECHNOLOGY
Facebook hires former deputy PM Sir Nick Clegg
OBITUARY
Joseph Ohene-Manu
ELECTIONS
EC to set up committee to oversee implementation of ROPAL