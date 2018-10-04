Tributes pour in for popular Kenyan singer

Tributes pour in for popular Kenyan singer
Source: BBC
Date: 04-10-2018 Time: 08:10:14:am
Joseph Kamaru first hit the music scene in the 1950s

Tributes are pouring in for popular Kenyan musician Joseph Kamuru following his death at the age of 79 at a hospital in the capital, Nairobi.

He had been diagnosed with Parkinson's, and this was believed to be the main cause of his death, his son Stephen Maina told Kenya's Daily Nation newspaper.

Kamuru sang in the Kikuyu language, and was famous for hits such as Tiga Kuhenia Igoti (Don’t Lie to the Court), which focused on rape and sexual harassment long before they became issues of major public concern, Kenya's Standard newspaper reported.

President Uhuru Kenyatta said he was one of the most popular musicians in the 1980s.

“He recorded nearly 2,000 songs addressing morality and offering life teachings. The songs stamped his status as a Kikuyu music legend who touched the hearts of music lovers with classic hits such as Gathoni and Charia Ungi,” Mr Kenyatta said in a statement.

“He was a courageous Kenyan who used his music talent to implore those in authority to fulfil their mandate by heeding to the voice of the masses,” the president added.

His deputy, William Ruto, led the tributes on Twitter:

