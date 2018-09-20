Why pancakes have upset Moroccans

Pancakes are causing an upset in Morocco – not because of their taste but because of what they are called.

The colloquial words for them in Moroccan Arabic are “baghrir”, “briwat” and “gharbia” - and they appeared in a caption below a photo of pancakes in a new textbook used to teach seven- and eight-year-olds Arabic.

The problem is that in classical Arabic words for pancake should be "fitira" or "kaaka".

Some Moroccans see colloquial expressions as vulgar and impure – arguing that only classical or modern standard Arabic should be used in textbooks.

Modern standard Arabic is used and understood across the Arab world while the classical form is the language of Koran, the holy book of Islam.

Critics complain that there is a growing tendency to use the local dialect in writing – especially on social media.

The use of vernacular expressions “has spoiled our appetite for our favourite dishes like ‘briwat’ and ‘baghrir’… and raised our blood pressure and body temperature”, Mohamed Nabil Isrifi, a professor at the University of Ibn Tofail, said in an open letter to the prime minister, complaining about the text book.

But some were in favour of a less restrictive stance.

Education expert Mohcine Lakramine said: “Why do we fear the vernacular language while we show little concern when it comes to the use of foreign languages that compete with Arabic?”

French is widely used in Morocco as a second language and English is also increasingly used in business.

“Arabic should not remain stuck in the classroom and the lecture hall, totally out of touch with our daily life,” he wrote.

To defuse the controversy Prime Minister Saadeddine El Othmani said there were no further plans to use the dialect in the classroom.