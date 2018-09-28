Tanzania gets first flyover thanks to Japanese grant

Tanzania gets first flyover thanks to Japanese grant
Source: Africanews.com
Date: 28-09-2018 Time: 03:09:26:am

Whiles flyovers are common across most parts of African cities, Tanzania until September 27 could not boast of one, the BBC Africa service reported.

The country’s business capital of Dar es Salaam welcomed the first flyover. President John Pombe Magufuli was at the opening ceremony for the Japanese built facility.

“The Eng. Patrick Mfugale Flyover was a grant aid from the people of Japan as a token of friendship and cooperation between Japan and the United Republic of Tanzania,” a plaque at the facility read.

Below are some facts relating to the flyover:

- The flyover cost $45 million and was financed by the government of Japan

- It took 48 months – 2 years – to construct

- It is constructed at an intersection famed for heavy traffic.

- It connects vehicular movement to the central business district, airport and port

- It is named after head of the country’s Roads Agency, Patrick Mfugale

