Al-Qaida-linked jihadists attacked a United Nations peacekeeping base in Aguelhoc in northern Mali's Kidal region, killing at least eight peacekeepers, the U.N. mission in Mali said Sunday.
"The current toll is 8 blue helmets killed and several injured. The peacekeepers managed to neutralize some attackers and a prosecution was initiated against those who fled," said Myriam Dessables, spokeswoman for U.N mission in Mali.
Many others were injured at the base that houses peacekeepers from Chad.
Residents confirmed the Sunday morning assault saying that attackers came in motorcycles and cars.
The peacekeeping mission in Mali is one of the U.N.'s deadliest.
Mali is under threat from a number of extremist groups affiliated with al-Qaida and the Islamic State organization, and attacks have moved from the north to Central Mali..
"The current toll is 8 blue helmets killed and several injured. The peacekeepers managed to neutralize some attackers and a prosecution was initiated against those who fled," said Myriam Dessables, spokeswoman for U.N mission in Mali.
Many others were injured at the base that houses peacekeepers from Chad.
Residents confirmed the Sunday morning assault saying that attackers came in motorcycles and cars.
The peacekeeping mission in Mali is one of the U.N.'s deadliest.
Mali is under threat from a number of extremist groups affiliated with al-Qaida and the Islamic State organization, and attacks have moved from the north to Central Mali.
Have your say
More World Headlines
- US shutdown: Trump angered by Democrats' rejection of 'compromise'
- 8 killed in attack on UN peacekeepers in Mali
- Trump offers 'compromise' to end shutdown
- DR Congo opposition calls for protests
- Blast at Mexico pipeline kills at least 21
- Entire Burkina Faso government resigns
- Hundreds detained after Zimbabwe protests
- George Bush delivers pizza to his Secret Service detail as shutdown nears one month
- 40 police officers from Ghana, 5 other countries leave Somalia
- Controversial Indian spiritual guru sentenced to life in prison for murder
- Zimbabwe in 'total internet shutdown' amid violent crackdown
- Trump cancels Nancy Pelosi foreign trip citing shutdown
- Last-ditch appeal keeps Gbagbo behind bars
- Prince Philip involved in crash while driving
- UK groups fund illegal orphanages in Africa