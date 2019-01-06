Pakistan Airlines tells 'obese' cabin crew to lose weight or be grounded

Pakistan Airlines tells 'obese' cabin crew to lose weight or be grounded
Source: Fox News
Date: 06-01-2019 Time: 01:01:15:pm
Share

Pakistan International Airlines has allegedly instructed “obese” employees of its cabin crew to lose weight in the first six months of 2019 or risk losing their jobs, according to reports.

On Jan. 2, Pakistani outlet ARY News published a memo detailing that management for the airline has decided to "gradually reduce waiver of 30 lbs. excess weight to zero lbs. in upcoming months for the cabin crew.”

“If any crew found above 30 lbs. from the desired weight after 31st Jan, 2019, will be grounded and referred to Air Crew Medical Center for medical evaluation & treatment until weight is reduced up to desired standard/BMI,” the memo reads. "Henceforth, weight check of all the cabin crew will be carried out at their base stations respectively and comprehensive data will be maintained for perusal of management."

The announcement was sent to 1,800 flight crew members by the general manager of flight service, Aamir Bashi, USA Today reports.

Though representatives for the carrier did not immediately return Fox News’ request for comment on the story, PIA spokesperson Mashhood Tajwar did confirm that the announcement was valid, further describing the mandate as a "regular, routine matter.” According to Tajwar, the news will charge around 100 cabin crew members to shed pounds by July 1.

"No one would like to have shabby crew in the aircraft," Tajwar said of the “regular, routine matter.”

He added that the carrier has previously received complaints about “obese” flights attendants, further stressing that memo was released to ensure that PIA flight attendants are "slim, smart and fit.”


Have your say  


More World Headlines


What others are reading
Real Sociedad stun Real Madrid with win at Bernabeu
Rooney's arrest for public intoxication due to mixing sleeping pills and alcohol
Messi, Suarez score as Barcelona increase La Liga lead to five points

Latest Stories

Messi, Suarez score as Barcelona increase La Liga lead to five points
Rooney's arrest for public intoxication due to mixing sleeping pills and alcohol
Real Sociedad stun Real Madrid with win at Bernabeu
Adom Nsoromma grand finale registers record numbers
Jasikan police release Togolese security incursionists
Enforce Supreme Court judgment on public funds - OccupyGhana
Gov't won't pay heed to lobbyist in selecting regional capitals - Dan Botwe
Prostitute arrested after reporting customer for not paying

MOST POPULAR
Four arrested over alleged 'rape to death' of plantain chips seller
Video: Owusu Bempah’s property vandalised after 2019 doom prophesies
BoG downgrades GN Bank to savings and loans company
Family of slain pastor killed by nephew speaks out
Time’s up! 5 banks likely to lose licenses

LIFESTYLE
Is it ever ok to ask your partner to lose weight?
ODD NEWS
Football fan spends 60 hours getting favorite team’s jersey tattooed on his body
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
CES 2019: Tech preview of the expo's hottest new gadgets
OBITUARY
OBAAPANYIN JULIANA AKOSUA TWUM
ELECTIONS
Time to unite for Ayawaso West Wuogon victory – Dep NYA boss